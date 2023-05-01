The City of Key West is one step closer to moving away from single-use plastic straws in an effort to make bars and restaurants more environmentally friendly.
Commissioners will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would ban retail establishments from distributing single-use plastic straws and stirrers.
In other commission business, a new assistant city attorney is expected to be confirmed. City Attorney Ron Ramsingh will ask commissioners to approve the hiring of Eric Norback, who recently relocated to the Island City and specializes in real estate law. His expertise is expected to bolster the city’s legal arm in regard to development and code enforcement.
Nordback sent a letter of interest to Ramsingh after seeing the position advertised on the city’s website.
After graduating from law school in 2005, Norback moved to Florida to work as an attorney, specialzing in title law.
One of his first duties could be helping to litigate a parking agreement between the city and the Marker Resort.
When the resort was built, the Marker agreed to pay the city for 26 parking lots in the city’s Caroline Street parking lot. Although the owners, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, have been making monthly payments, the city disputes the amounts.
Under the resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Jimmy Weekly, the city attorney would be authorized to commence legal proceedings on the city’s behalf in an attempt to settle the situation.
Commissioners are also expected to pass a resolution asking members of the Tallahassee delegation to defeat several house bills aimed at limiting home rule even further.
HB 1317 and SB 1346 would permit developers to demolish older, historic structures that are within a half-mile of shoreline. The legislation would have wide-ranging consequences in Key West, essentially allowing developers to demolish anything on the island and replace it with larger, more modern structures.
The resolution, also sponsored by Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, says that such a move would be a direct threat to the historic nature of Key West.
It is just the latest of more than a half-dozen resolutions taken up by the City to attempt to thwart what many on the dais see as a threat to home rule.
On Monday, lawmakers agreed Key West and the Florida Keys would be exempt from the legislation, due to being an Area of Critical State Concern.
The commission will also receive an update on the Key West Police Department from Chief Sean Brandenberg, which was placed on the agenda by new City Manager Al Childress.