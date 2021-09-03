The City of Key West’s top building official has filed a petition to declare the Santa Clara Condominiums unsafe for habitation and told the condo association he will condemn the 111-unit building, if necessary.
Key West Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh filed the petition to declare the building unsafe on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Ramsingh said the structure, at 3312 Northside Drive, is dangerous and unfit, and uninhabitable if not corrected immediately.
His inspection of the seven-story property on Aug. 28 revealed the following:
• Major concrete cracks in wall and stairwells;
• Exposed steel at vertical columns;
• Floors and roofs which have improperly distributed loads, which are overloaded, or which have insufficient strength to be reasonably safe for the purposes used; and
• Damage by wind or other causes as endangers the lives, safety or welfare of the occupants or other people in the city.
Ramsingh noted in his petition J.L. Sander, P.E., Consulting Engineer, provided the city an unfavorable inspection report of the property.
An administrative hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1300 White St. At the hearing, Ramsingh will be presented evidence and will determine whether the property will be condemned and/or if any other legal measures are deemed appropriate.
ICAMCO, the property’s management company, on Wednesday sent a letter to the condo association’s board of directors terminating its current contract with the association.
“Due to the non-action of the Board of Directors and a potential condemnation of the building by the City of Key West, we can no longer be responsible for the management of your association,” the letter states. Daniel Garcia Jr., with ICAMCO, scheduled a closed meeting with the board for Thursday, Sept. 2.
Concerns about the integrity of the building have been growing for more than a week.
On Aug. 27, Ramsingh sent a letter to the Santa Clara Condominium Association board. He noted he and one of his inspectors completed a site visit at the property and found the “building is obviously in serious need of repairs, to the extent that I do not think the repairs can be completed safely while the building is occupied.”
Ramsingh gave the board until Friday, Sept. 3, to provide the city with a letter from its engineer, J.L. Sanders, P.E., certifying all or part of the building is safe for habitation.
“I do not want to condemn this building because doing so would necessarily displace so many residents, but if I have no choice, I will,” Ramsingh said in the letter.
The petition comes a few months after the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium in Surfside, Florida, in which nearly 100 people were killed.
According to reports, the main contributing factor under investigation in the Surfside collapse is long-term degradation of reinforced concrete structural support due to water penetration and corrosion of the reinforcing steel, although other possible factors include land subsidence, insufficient reinforcing steel seen in the debris, and corruption during construction.
Since the Surfside condo collapse, the city has been working to ensure that structures in Key West are safe, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.