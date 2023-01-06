Key West Mayor Teri Johnston delivered her now annual State of the City address to commissioners and residents to kick off the first city commission meeting of 2023 on Wednesday night.
“I would love to think that all of you are here to listen to the State of the City,” joked Johnston. “But I understand that might not be the case.”
During the 15-minute presentation — her fifth — Johnston highlighted success over the past year and areas where the city could improve.
Among the successes, Johnston pointed out advances in affordable and workforce housing, including the new Gardenview Apartments on Stock Island and progress on The Lofts at Bahama Village, also known as the 3.2 Project.
“While the shortage of adequate housing has gripped the entire nation, Key West has long faced housing insecurity,” said Johnston. “Competition for our existing housing inventory is fierce between full-time residents, our military, part-time residents and an exploding vacation rental industry.”
Gardenview Apartments on College Road will see rents ranging from $264 to 1,321 per month for its 103 units.
“To help keep those rents low, the city has provided $500,000 in sewer fees, solid waste and stormwater funding,” said Johnston.
She also cited advancement on The Lofts in Bahama Village, also known as the 3.2 project. Although that project is moving forward, it has suffered delays that could possibly endanger the project. The latest roadblock came in a postponement Wednesday night until the next meeting.
Original plans called for 16 parking spaces in the 50-foot setback held by the U.S. Navy for its property at Truman Annex, which abuts the 3.2 Project.
Plans are to replace the parking spaces with bicycle parking for residents commuting to and from work in Old Town. Residents would use nearby parking at the Diesel Plant between Bahama Village and Truman Waterfront.
“We believed those spaces would be allowed in that area,” said affordable housing proponent Commissioner Sam Kaufman. “But now we are being told nothing will be allowed there.”
City staff will revisit the issue and bring it back before the board at the Jan. 18 meeting.
One area Johnston cited for improvement was the position of Director of Housing and Affordable Housing. Late last year, Demetria Simpson, who held the position for less than four months, was terminated by City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
Johnston said the city is actively looking to fill that position to address the city’s housing crisis.
In other business, the commission postponed discussion on revisions to its vehicle-for-hire ordinances and variances for the proposed high school at The Basilica of St. Mary in Old Town.
In another blow to regulate short-term rentals, commissioners again postponed their proposed rental ordinance to create a third class of rentals. Currently, the city recognizes two categories of rentals. Long-term rentals are for 31 days or more.
Under the proposed ordinance, rentals from 31 to 60 days would become known as short-term rentals and would be limited to property owners with current business tax receipts on May 3, 2022. Those applying after the deadline would be ineligible for the new permit.
The proposed ordinance would also rezone portions of the city, attempting to limit short-term rentals in New Town and Midtown neighborhoods. Permits from those districts would be transferable to Old Town.
Commissioners decided to revisit the ordinance with city legal staff rather than scrapping it all together at the suggestion of Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, following a raucous discussion mainly by second-home owners and local Realtors.
“We need to do something about this,” said Weekley, who has been addressing workforce and affordable housing in the city for more than 30 years.
Commissioner Kaufman agreed.
“If we had just scrapped the ordinance and started over, we wouldn’t be able to capture the additional 825 business tax receipts applied for after the May 3 deadline,” said Kaufman. “And it would also have reset our noticing requirement.”
Commissioners meet again at City Hall, 1300 White St., at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.