Key West City Commissioners heard Mayor Teri Johnston’s annual “State of the City” address at their meeting Wednesday. Then they denied free food to wild chickens.
In a departure from past state of the city addresses, the mayor showed a video where she highlighted 2020 challenges and successes interspersed with taped interviews from city staff and residents who assisted with various programs. The video format was an attempt to get away from her reading a 45-minute speech, Johnston said, which last year “put you all to sleep.”
The address focused on the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic caused in 2020. But it also highlighted ways city officials and residents worked together to survive its impact.
“We have just endured the most challenging year that most of us can recall,” the mayor said. “This year I’d like to focus on our whole community; our physical, emotional, financial and spiritual health in Key West and a realistic outlook for 2021.”
Johnston singled out several organizations for praise, including the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, which quickly pivoted to a 24-hour operation when COVID-19 hit. To allow for social distancing of the homeless men and women using the shelter, a large tent was purchased to help protect “the most vulnerable and potentially infectious group of residents on our streets,” Johnston said.
With a state unemployment insurance system in tatters, Johnston praised several local non-profit organizations for helping local residents.
“Non-profits like SOS, Catholic Charities, Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, Metropolitan Community Church, United Way of Collier County and the Keys, Sister Season and many others immediately stepped up to fill the gap with food, rental assistance and emotional support,” she said.
As for 2021, Johnston is planning on continued recovery. At the end of 2020, unemployment in Key West stood at 4.6%, down from a record 17.7 % in the spring when the city was locked down. The unemployment rate in the city in December 2019, right before the pandemic hit, was 1.9%.
Johnston pointed to the 3,000 rapid COVID-19 tests that are now available for local workers paid for through city funds, plus other city grants made in January to local non-profit organizations to help with food, utility and rental assistance.
“We will still have food insecurities well into 2021 and the city is going to need to closely monitor our finances and reserves to assure that we continue to provide our community with the services that you expect. We are going to continue to inoculate our community as supplies arrive until herd immunity is achieved and we might be able to finally exhale,” she said. “We have been able to balance the health of our community and the health of our economy and need to continue this fragile balance as we move into perhaps the three most difficult months ahead before we can see actual relief and true protection against this virus.”
Then, it was the chicken’s turn. Plagued by increasingly aggressive street fowl in various neighborhoods, city commissioners voted unanimously to ban the feeding of resident chickens, except for poultry pets kept on private property that are not allowed to roam. Currently, there is no ordinance regulating the feeding of wild chickens.
Charles Malta, a resident living near the corner of 12th Street and Patterson Avenue, said his neighbor regularly feeds chickens, attracting packs of 25 to 30 birds who damage lawns and are becoming increasingly aggressive. Pleas to the nosh-providing neighbor have not gone well, he said.
“If you ask anyone to stop, it’s like you’re asking for their first born. It gets very heated,” he said.
Patricia Eables, a local attorney, told commissioners that one of her neighbors buys 50-pound bags of chicken feed that attract not only chickens but blackbirds and pigeons, leading to an unhealthy increase in unsanitary droppings. Requests to stop result in a doubling down on feeding, she said about her unnamed neighbor.
When Eables tried to use a water hose to disperse the congregating chickens, they attacked her ankles.
“I guess I’m the bad chicken lady,” she said.
“They’re becoming more aggressive by the day,” agreed Commissioner May Lou Hoover. “When people put their doggy-doo bags in the trash, the chickens think its food and attack them.”
Commissioner Jimmy Weekly wondered how the new ordinance would be enforced since much of the feeding comes from tourists enchanted by how a rooster runs over to them to grab a french fry. The answer was that a code officer had to personally witness a person feeding a chicken before they can write a citation.
But Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who sponsored the new regulation, said the ordinance is not aimed at tourists but at locals who believe their chicken-feeding ways are as important as flag and country.
“The casual french fry is not our problem. The 50-pound bag is,” Lopez said. “There are even people who dress up as chickens and go around town feeding them.”
Iguanas had a narrow escape during the discussion. While on the subject of annoying animals, Commissioner Greg Davila suggested including iguanas in the no-feed ordinance. That sparked some interest but, ultimately, the new law will apply only to chickens.
The good news is that the ordinance may finally answer the question of why do chickens cross the road: to get to Stock Island, where they can still enjoy a free meal.