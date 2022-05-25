The City of Key West has requested the state formally cite the owners of Pier B with lease violations in regard to the cruise port in Key West.
On Monday, Key West Port Services Director Doug Bradshaw sent the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) a formal letter stating that the owners of Pier B, the Wash family, "does not appear to be in compliance with the referenced submerged land lease."
"Specifically on May 23, 2022, cruise ship Carnival Dream was observed moored outside the lease area," Bradshaw wrote. "Based on information from the lease as well as measurements from our office, the 122-foot wide vessel exceeds the berthing area maximum width of approximately 110 feet.
"The City of Key West additionally believes that a significant number of the vessels that are currently scheduled to dock at Pier B will also exceed either the maximum length, width or both boundaries of the submerged land lease. The City of Key West requests that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection take immediate action to enforce the terms of the lease by requiring all vessels at Pier B to stay within designated leased areas."
The letter was sent to Brian Cumbie, the environmental manager at the Marathon office of the DEP.
"The city continues to move closer to the real cruise ship reforms sought by our community," said Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the group Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships. "They've finally stopped giving away public property to cruise ships, and they've stopped turning a blind eye to Pier B's numerous violations. The big question now is will the Florida Department of Environmental Protection actually do anything about it? Or will they simply yield to political pressure and give mega-donor Mark Walsh a bigger lease for his mega-ships?"
At the last Key West City Commission meeting, the commissioners and city staff put the local cruise ships agent Carib Nautical “on notice” and said the city will enforce the city’s cruise ship rules more stringently.
The issue was brought up at the last City Commission meeting by Commissioner Jimmy Weekley after the Celebrity Equinox, at 1,041 feet and a capacity of 2,850 passengers, pulled into Pier B earlier this month. Weekley asked city staff how the “debacle” had happened.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin responded: “How it happened, I probably can’t give you that answer today, the ship came in, obviously it’s over. I don’t think we can turn a ship around in the middle of coming, but we have put Carib Nautical on notice that they cannot bring in larger ships that do not meet the submerged land lease.”
The state government has to be the agency to enforce the submerged land lease; city staff said state officials had been notified of the issue.
The submerged land lease is an agreement between Pier B and the state, “so all we can do is notify,” Bradshaw said.
“Anytime the state has been notified, typically they will send a letter to Pier B saying ‘you need to correct this’ and tell us how to correct it,” Bradshaw said. “They’ll send the letter, they may not do it for a certain amount of months and then they’ll do it again.”
Weekley asked if the city could prohibit large ships from using the city-owned bollard to tie off. Bradshaw responded that the city had told Pier B that “if you bring in a ship that does not meet the requirements of your submerged lands, you will not have access to our bollards.”
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston asked that city staff pay closer attention to the size of the ships that are coming in to dock.
“This comes down to the fact that, we get seven to 10 days’ notice of when these vessels are coming in, they’re published in our newspaper. It just takes a quick look on the internet to see how long they are and how wide they are. And yet, we don’t say a word,” she said.