Key West city officials are slowly beginning to approve large winter events and festivals, while worrying about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and Monroe County.
City commissioners at their Wednesday meeting voted unanimously to allow the Monroe County Commercial Fishermen group to hold its annual Seafood Festival in January. And at the same meeting, they discussed possible ways to safely hold the annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 5.
In the background of the discussions were the events of this past Halloween weekend, when thousands of mask-less visitors, including many from southern Florida colleges, descended on Key West. Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said it was “a perfect storm,” of Halloween falling on a Saturday, an extra hour from the expiration of Daylight Saving Time and a blue moon that made Key West a particularly attractive place to go.
“If that wasn’t enough, we had 2,000 college students turn up suddenly,” Brandenburg said, outlining how lower Duval Street was closed to traffic because of the crowds.
Hundreds of fake IDs were confiscated during the weekend because, Brandenburg said, Miami-area police have begun to crack down on underage drinkers, leading the under-21 college crowd to head to Key West. Numerous other arrests ensued.
The Seafood Festival, usually held during a weekend in Bayview Park, draws thousands of people. This year, the event is being moved to the Truman Waterfront Park Quay and is slated to be held Jan. 16-17. City Manager Greg Veliz, while supporting the annual event, which raises money for the local fishing community, said he was “nervous” about approving such a large event.
“It’s a food-based event, which is going to give the opportunity for mask removal. When every booth contains food and drink, there’s more opportunity for that,” he said.
Todd Stoughton, the city’s risk manager, told commissioners the festival had originally been canceled but was revived “because there was so much push from the community.” While the city’s permit with the commercial fishing group does not set limits on the number of people allowed to attend, there will be requirements that people stay 6 feet from each other and vendor booths must be 10- to 14-feet apart.
While the city retains the right to cancel the event at any time, the commercial fishermen’s group has the responsibility to ensure distance requirements are maintained.
“There are monitors that [will] go through the event looking for compliance,” Stoughton said.
“I don’t think we’ll have any problems down there with separation,” said Commissioner Billy Wardlow.
Sean Krikorian, a member of the fishermen’s sponsoring organization, said the group is still discussing ways to create a safe event, including requiring all food be taken to-go, instead of providing seating, as it has in the past. Musical bands might be eliminated, as well, he said.
“We really plan to scale everything back. We’re talking about removing the beer, removing [non-food] vendors,” Krikorian told the commission on Wednesday.
Commissioners on Wednesday also discussed possible changes to the Holiday Parade, which is an annual event popular with local residents and their children. Tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, the city might move the parade to South Roosevelt Boulevard, which would allow the crowds to spread out and social distance. Or, Veliz said, the parade floats and participants may remain stationary while people drive by in cars for viewing, again to promote social distancing.
“We’re trying to find a way to say yes,” Stoughton said about parade organizers’ request for a permit. “We haven’t had the greatest plan yet.”
“While it may not have the grandeur of past years, we’re trying to put something together,” Veliz said.
In other action, city commissioners unanimously voted to hired architect William Horn to design a new Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, the city’s homeless shelter. Horn will be paid $298,900 to design the shelter and supervise its move through the city’s major development plan review. The city has budgeted $3 million for shelter construction during the next two years.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a major development plan for a new health center located in the historic Frederick Douglass School band room on Fort Street in Bahama Village. Because the dilapidated band room was built in 1950, it is two years short of the age necessary to be considered an historic “contributing structure” that would provide its exterior with architectural protections, said city Planning Director Katie Halloran.
Commissioners also extended the city’s emergency mask ordinance, which was slated to expire on Nov. 15. The new ordinance continues to require people to wear masks in most circumstances when unable to social distance but removes a clause giving the city authority to temporary close any local business that repeatedly violates mask requirements.
While Gov. Ron DeSantis recently removed the city’s authority to impose fines for mask violations, local police and code enforcement officers will begin increasing mask enforcement, which includes a first-time $250 fine. While the city cannot collect that fine because of the governor’s order, the fine and accompanying citation remains on the books. If and when DeSantis’ order expires, the city can then choose to collect the fine.