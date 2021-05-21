While not formally voting on whether to accept a federal grant to rebuild and expand the ship docking pier at Mallory Square, Key West City Commissioners promised to adhere to the cruise ship limits imposed by last November’s referendum.
The commission agreed to postpone a vote on the matter until its next meeting, June 2. However, several commissioners were leaning toward accepting the $521,835 grant, which will require the city to add a $174,000 match for its 25% share of the phased construction project.
Delaying the vote until June 2 will give city Port and Marine Services Director Doug Bradshaw time to discuss modifying the project with state officials — who are administering the grant — to either reduce the size of the proposed pier expansion, which proposes to approximately double its length to 200 feet, and/or insert language that would specifically only allow smaller ships that adhere to the referendum limits to dock there.
Bradshaw said he would have that conversation with state port officials; however, changing the project parameters could jeopardize the grant for the $3.4 million project, which is 75% federally-funded and allocated in four phases. He emphasized that since city commissioners had previously accepted the first two phases of grant funding, they had essentially given the OK to rebuild and expand the pier as designed.
And, he added, the design for the new pier, which will involve demolishing the current T-pier, is to improve docking safety, not necessarily to allow larger ships.
“There is no intention to bring larger ships,” Bradshaw said. “Even at [an expanded length of] 200 feet, you are still a small pier for small ships.”
However, large ships have docked at the existing T-pier in the past, he acknowledged, when a smaller ship was at the adjacent Pier B. And the executive summary written by former City Manager Jim Scholl when the T-pier reconstruction was first discussed in 2018 stated that expanding the pier would allow larger ships to dock at Mallory.
That was the concern of several speakers who attended Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
“The only thing keeping a big boat from coming there is that it’s [the T-pier] not big enough,” said local fishing guide Cpt. John O’Hearn.
“To paraphrase Kevin Costner, ‘Build it and they will come,’ said resident Linda Wheeler. “This is what we don’t want you to do. Don’t build a bigger pier.”
Local artist John Martini said that building a T-pier that could accept larger ships is “an affront” to the majority of the residents of Key West who voted in favor of three resolutions last November to limit ship size and frequency. Those resolutions include limiting ship size to 1,500 passengers and crew and restricting the number of cruise passengers and crew allowed to disembark daily to 1,500. A third resolution gives docking priority to cruise lines with the best health and environmental records.
“The tourist industry should serve our needs. We should not serve their needs,” Martini said about the cruise line industry.
Regardless of ship size limits city officials might be able to impose at Mallory Square — they are waiting to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis overturns the referendum — Bradshaw said the 40-plus-year-old T-pier needs to be rebuilt.
“It has reached the end of its useful life. If you’re going to bring a vessel into that pier, it needs to be replaced,” he told commissioners.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman worried that if the pier does need an overhaul, rejecting the third phase of the grant might turn the bill over to local taxpayers. That cost could translate into an overall 1% jump in the tax rate, he said.
“If we are going to reject money from the state, where will the money come from,” he asked, adding, “We’re in a tough budget year.”
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover moved to accept the grant, but Kaufman then moved to postpone the vote until the June 2 meeting. That resolution passed unanimously.
Hoover said she believed the pier needs to be rebuilt but did not support larger ships docking there. She added that she has asked city staff to also begin negotiations with the U.S. Navy, which owns the Outer Mole pier that is leased to the city for cruise ship docking, to limit the size of ships at that pier.
“I do intend to live up to what voters asked for,” she said.
Commissioners also received an update on the new city manager selection process at Wednesday’s meeting. Interim City Manager Patti McLaughlin said the consultant hired to develop a candidate profile met with several commissioners this week. The next step is to meet with city department heads over the next two weeks to gather their input on qualities they want in their new leader.
“Once [the consultant] does the profile, he’ll send it back to you for review. When he gets the OK, then we’ll start the advertising,” McLaughlin told the commission, saying she expected a draft candidate profile to be done in the next 10 days.
A city manager review committee will look at the resumes submitted and make recommendations on whom they consider the best candidates. McLaughlin said it will be several weeks before she expects to see resume submissions.