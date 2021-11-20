The Key West City Commission has given its first of two required approvals for changing its six commission districts.
After reviewing the recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics, a City Commission-appointed committee has recommended a series of changes to the city’s voting districts.
The City Commission appointed a Redistricting and Charter Revision Commission, which, in part, has recommended a new map with redrawn district boundary lines designed to maintain substantially equal population in the six voting districts. The city’s population is roughly 26,400.
Every 10 years, following the national census, the city appoints a committee to review voting district boundaries so that they accurately reflect the city’s population. Last Tuesday, the City Commission gave its first of two approvals of the proposed district boundaries.
Upon adoption by ordinance, the district boundary map shall be signed and certified by the chief election administrator as the official voting district boundary map of the city. The official voting district boundary map shall govern as to the location of district boundary lines and the district number assigned to a given area located within the boundary lines of a district.
The city has placed information and an interactive map of the current and proposed district boundaries on its website at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=208.
People can toggle back and forth on the map to see current and proposed boundaries. Just click on the layers icon in the upper right-hand corner and click back and forth on the single member district box. People will see black lines appear. Those are the proposed new boundaries. When clicked off, the current boundaries will be shown.
The City Commission will give its final vote on the proposed districts on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Monroe County government staff also came up with a series of changes to its district boundaries after the 2020 census was completed. The census showed the most growth was in the Middle and Upper Keys.
The goal of the county’s redistricting process is to keep the population between all five commission seats as balanced as possible, at about 16,500 people per district. Some will have a bit more and some a bit less.
Per the 2020 census, Monroe County has a total population of 82,874, an average of 16,575 residents per district. To satisfy the bare minimum required by U.S. Supreme Court precedent, each county district should have a population of between 15,746 and 17,404 residents. Ideally, the districts should range between 16,326 and 16,824 residents, according to a memo from county staff who worked on the proposal.
The county proposal calls for 927 residents to be moved from District 1, which is currently represented by County Mayor Pro Tem Craig Cates, to District 3, which is represented by Commissioner Eddie Martinez. The major areas impacted were the La Brisa and Key West by the Sea condo complexes and the neighborhoods behind North Roosevelt Boulevard, from 9th Street to 17th Street.
This district also was modified in a way to accommodate Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board members Cara Higgins and Richard Toppino because, as the district was first proposed, both would have lived in the same district, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
Roughly 680 residents would be switched from District 2, represented by County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, to District 1. Those affected live in the neighborhoods off U.S. 1 on Rockland Key, oceanside.
Another 980 residents would be swapped from District 4, represented by County Mayor David Rice, to District 2. Those impacted live in the neighborhood behind and around the Marathon Airport.
Nearly 170 people would be moved from District 5, represented by County Commissioner Holly Raschein, to District 4. Those affected live in the neighborhood bordered by Plantation Avenue and Sunshine Boulevard.
The County Commission will vote on its boundary changes at its Dec. 8 meting in Key Largo.
The city councils of Islamorada and Marathon do not have specific districts in which members are required to live.