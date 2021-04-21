Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced an award of more than $9 million to the Ccity of Key West for sea level rise and flooding mitigation projects.
The funding comes through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.
The program, administered by DEO, allows local governments to develop large-scale infrastructure projects to make communities more resilient to sea level rise, flooding and hurricanes.
Key West is one of 15 communities to receive funding through the nearly $150 million statewide program to ensure stormwater resiliency.
The award provides Key West with $6.3 million to design and construct a pump-assisted injection well at the intersection of Fogarty Avenue and 3rd Street to address flooding in a low-lying area that collects significant runoff, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Another $3 million will go to installing tide valves at 40 stormwater outfall points of discharge to address saltwater flooding of roadways, sidewalks and low-lying properties caused by high tides, Crean said.
“This funding allows the City of Key West to continue to improve our infrastructure, improving our resiliency to storms as well as sea level rise,” interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin said.
The funds are allocated to the state through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant — Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program formed in response to the 2016 to 2017 presidentially declared disasters.
Other communities receiving such awards include North Miami Beach, Broward County and Lakeland. Key West was the only local Florida Keys government agency to receive funding.
The funding comes as the Monroe County government and Keys cities are struggling to come up with funding sources for sea level rise and flooding mitigation projects.
The Monroe County Commission asked the state Legislature to allow Keys voters to vote on a referendum that would increase sales tax by one penny, with proceeds going to sea level rise and flooding mitigation projects. Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez refused to sponsor the bill and several local Republicans opposed the bill.
The bill eventually died in the House of Representatives. The county proposed the bill after several Key Largo residents pleaded with the commission to come up with funding sources, as several Key Largo neighborhoods are already experiencing flooding on a regular basis during storms and high tides.