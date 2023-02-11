What’s white, has four wheels, gets you around cheap and is highly successful?
Key West Rides.
The on-demand transit service started on Nov. 30 last year, and since then, the popular spot-to-spot ride-share service operated by the City of Key West’s Transit Department has exploded.
“In the first week (Nov. 30–Dec. 6, 2022), we had completed 352 rides,” said Transit Director Rod Delostranos. “As of Jan. 31, we have completed 6,130 rides.”
The innovative program was borne of necessity. Happy riders have COVID to thank.
“With many services adversely affected by the pandemic, the city was compelled to reduce its bus transit service drastically,” said Delostranos. “The on-demand transit service delivery idea developed as a potential solution to restore transit coverage, increase frequency and maximize the use of what staff remained.”
There have been some growing pains.
Many riders believe the service is like Uber or Lyft. It is not.
“That is one of the biggest issues … people thinking this is point-to-point,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “It is not Uber. Traditional ride-share is the way to go if people want point-to-point. Key West Rides will pick you up at the closest bus stop and drop you off at the closest stop near your destination. For $2 anywhere in town, you might have to walk a block or two.”
One of the other issues has been the app that the city selected, but riders who share their experience are helping fine-tune the system.
“Via Transportation provides the app as a part of the total on-demand system,” said Delostranos. “Driver and passenger feedback, analysis of ride requests, along with frequent communications with Via allow us to resolve the app issues as soon as possible. We are continuously modifying the system to make the system work for our community.”
With the growth in demand, the service is seeing challenges. During peak times, many riders can’t book due to capacity restraints.
Capacity is affected. “Many local industries are struggling to hire qualified drivers,” said Delostranos. “We are still short 25% of our full-time CDL bus operator staff. As recruiting and retention efforts prove successful, capacity on Key West Rides will increase.”
That shortage of drivers also affects operating hours.
The service runs daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for holidays. That leaves a dead spot for workers or people looking for a safe ride downtown.
But the Transit Authority is looking at that.
“The number of available drivers also limits the service hours,” said Delostranos. “We continuously look at providing better service within budget limitations. Determining what resources are necessary to provide transportation service after 8 p.m. will be explored in the next six to nine months.”
And Delostranos said the service could expand its footprint north toward Big Coppitt.
“Currently, the Lower Keys Shuttle services the Rockland Key area on highway U.S. 1. How Key West Rides operates makes fix-route bus transit more practical at this time,” said Delostranos. “However, other modes of transportation may be possible. Working with community partners, the City of Key West could play a part in developing these additional transportation services.”
One of the concerns for many in the community is the use of an app or the requirement of a smartphone.
“Many of those who need this service the most don’t have smartphones,” said Commissioner Clayton Lopez. “But they offer a dial-up service that allows everyone to take advantage of this program.”
To access Key West Rides, download the app on your smartphone (either iPhone or Android) or call 305-809-3910. Rides are $2 each way or are covered under a 31-day transit pass ($25) via http://www.tokentransit.com.