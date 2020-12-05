Key West Mayor Teri Johnston on Friday took the direction she received from city commissioners the night before and issued an emergency directive imposing a 10 p.m. curfew for New Year’s Eve weekend.
The directive covers Thursday, Dec. 31, Friday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, Jan. 2, and ends Sunday, Jan. 3, at 6 a.m. All businesses in the city, not just bars and restaurants, will be required to shut their doors at 10 pm. Police and code enforcement officers will begin clearing the streets at that time, with visitors and residents required to return to their homes, hotels or rental properties.
“There was consensus last night,” Johnston said Friday morning about her fellow commissioner’s apparent 5-2 support for a curfew, a drastic but potentially necessary move to curtail the end-of-year crowds that traditionally pack Key West. “It’s stands at 10 p.m. I believe the consensus was to get the information out as soon as possible.”
Commissioner Sam Kaufman, who along with Commissioner Billy Wardlow opposed the 10 p.m. curfew, had requested any action be postponed to a special meeting next week, giving city attorneys time to research any legal issues that might arise and give commissioners a chance to vote on the measure individually. However, Johnston and several other commissioners said at their meeting Thursday that getting the curfew message out to visitors quickly could help quell the number of people who come to Key West that weekend, as well as lower expectations for a wild night for those who do come.
“The earlier we get the message out, the fewer people will come,” said Key West Code Compliance Director, who told commissioners of an assault on one of his code officers Wednesday evening by two women who were issued citations for refusing to wear a mask and then attacked the officer. One woman was arrested and there is an arrest warrant out for the second woman, who fled the scene.
“We can’t stop New Year’s,” said Commissioner Greg Davila. “But we can get a message out that if we have a 10 p.m. curfew, it won’t be as much fun in Key West.”
City Manager Greg Veliz said he has been told that local hotels are currently booked at 93% capacity for New Year’s weekend. At 97% capacity, he said, that equates to about 50,000 visitors.
Several bar and restaurant owners were furious about a 10 p.m. curfew, believing the 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve curfew they had recommended would be approved. Danny Hughes, who co-owns Two Friends Patio in Key West, said the 10 p.m., weekend-long curfew proposal “caught a lot of us flat-footed.” Hughes said that under the emergency order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 25, Johnston does not have the authority to close down local establishments by herself. That order says that local Florida municipalities cannot order bars and/or restaurants to operate at less than 50% capacity except on a case-by-case appeal to the Governor’s office.
Hughes said that while an emergency ordinance ordering a curfew and approved by a majority of city commissioners is legal, Johnston cannot close his restaurant by her own emergency power.
“If [Mayor] Teri [Johnston] orders it, it’s unenforceable,” Hughes said, adding, “We’re going to stay open. She can’t do it.”
Johnston responded that the governor’s order does allow health emergency directives issued by a mayor and that a lawsuit to that effect previously had been won. She pointed out that Miami-Dade County has had a midnight-to-7 a.m., seven-days-a-week curfew in place for the past several months.
The mayor and commission are considering other efforts to discourage people from coming to Key West for New Year’s weekend, as well as methods to control the crowds who do come. Those include limiting private gatherings that weekend to a maximum of 10 people, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Also, additional signage publicizing the current mask orders will be placed around town, including at the airport, and Duval Street will be closed to vehicular traffic those three evenings to encourage social distancing.
Earlier in the week, all the bars that traditionally have midnight “drops” that pack Duval Street practically from one end to the other had canceled their events, including the Sushi drop at Bourbon Street Pub.
Commissioners had initially discussed the 1 a.m. curfew proposed by business owners. But Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said his officers would not be able to effectively clear the streets after people had already gathered, particularly when most have been drinking.
“If you don’t want a crowd to form, you should clear the streets before a crowd forms,” he said.
Key West City Commissioners were more visibly split on this issue than on any other in recent memory. Kaufman repeatedly insisted the city give a new volunteer committee comprised of health officials, business owners and hotel industry representatives time to come up with a plan and process to handle both New Year’s Eve and other events during the upcoming busy season. But that committee, which met for the first time Thursday, did present a list of recommendations for New Year’s, including the 1 a.m. curfew, moving bar and restaurant tables outside onto Duval Street, canceling all public outdoor events, and limiting capacity in homes and other private parties to 10 people.
Veliz said putting tables out on Duval Street could turn into a riot, with crowds walking on Duval bumping into the outdoor tables. Plates, glasses and food could easily become “missiles” if angry disputes arise, he said.
Commissioner Wardlow said he would support a 2 a.m. curfew but that people who have already made reservations in hotels, guest houses and vacation rentals may not be able to get their deposit money back if they try to cancel. As a result, an earlier curfew will only aggravate people intent on celebrating, he said.
“The people will be drunk and stubborn and they’ll start doing crazy things,” he said, adding, “We just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.”
But the majority of the other commissioners said that hoping for the best was a poor substitute for actively trying to manage New Year’s Eve visitors.
“We’re looking at a spreader event. It’s up to us to minimize that,” said Commissioner Clayton Lopez.
“Less people will be safer,” said Commissioner Davila. “A 1 a.m. curfew is basically doing nothing.”
“One time! One time in 100 years we ask you to close everything up,” said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, addressing the several restaurant and bar owners and staff who spoke at Thursday’s meeting saying a 10 p.m. curfew would have a devastating economic impact on their businesses.
Bill Lay, a restaurant owner and Key West Chamber of Commerce member heading up that organization’s effort to develop recommendations for bar and restaurant COVID protocol, said a 10 p.m. curfew would be a “grave mistake.”
“This is not a balanced approach. This is just wrong. People are going to come and we are giving them nowhere to go,” he said.
Local health officials were clearly worried about New Year’s Eve crowds but did not advocate for or against a curfew. Dr. Mark Whiteside, infectious disease specialist, said that both residents and visitors need constant reminding to wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance.
“There will be [virus] transmission no matter what you do,” he told commissioners. “You can’t cancel New Year’s Eve. We just have to do the best we can.”
“We’re probably going to have a super-spreader event for New Year’s. That’s just a fact,” said Bob Eadie, Administrator and Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
One of the most moving moments at the Thursday commission meeting came from Dr. John Norris, Chief of Staff at Lower Keys Medical Center. Norris has been a constant and stabilizing medical presence in the community since the early days of the pandemic. But on Thursday, he broke down as he called into the commission meeting, unable to keep his emotions in check. He spoke of holding COVID-19 patients’ hands while they died and of the agony of other patients who could not afford the drugs to treat the disease in themselves or family members.
“I hear medical truths and I hear economic truths. The suffering of this disease is much worse than the statistics,” Norris said, adding, “I apologize for being emotional. It’s unprofessional. [But] it’s been too many months. We’ve got to do something.”