The City of Key West held the first of three meetings to gain stakeholders’ input on whether or not the current ordinance needs to be modified to address growing complaints about a wide variety of noise issues, not just limited to live music.
The meeting Wednesday, May 3, aimed to hear concerns from residents, but many of the attendees were from the music and entertainment sectors. More than 80 people attended.
All the comments and suggestions were recorded and will be available on the Code Enforcement website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov in the coming days.
Two more meetings are planned this month. The next is on Monday, May 15, at 10 a.m., focusing on concerns of businesses and musicians. The final meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, is at 5 p.m., and will work on bringing together both groups to synthesize their thoughts.
All meetings are being held in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1300 White St.
New City Manager Al Childress welcomed the more than 80 people in attendance, ranging from residents to musicians to business owners.
“I believe it is important to hear from everybody on what they would like to see done from this,” said Childress, who couldn’t attend the first session due to preparations for budget meetings next month.
“We know that any type of (excessive) noise is detrimental to your health and living and enjoyment of the peace and quiet of your residential communities,” said Childress. “Our goal is to draft an ordinance that will be beneficial for everyone.”
Code Enforcement head Jim Young echoed Childress’ comments, and he addressed the concerns of many musicians in attendance right out of the gate.
“We aren’t here to shut down any businesses or stop live music,” said Young. “We just want to get input from everybody involved so we can go to the City Commission with the ideas and see what kind of ordinance we can come up with.”
Residents had various issues, from roosters to commercial equipment, leaf blowers, live music and wind chimes.
Christopher Ellis, who lives near the Casa Marina Resort, had a question about fireworks.
“Why do we let the Casa Marina hold fireworks shows?” he asked. “It is not something that benefits the community but only benefits 200 people attending a wedding.”
Ellis explained that the displays occur about six times each year, causing anxiety for dogs throughout the neighborhood.
“A fireworks show is at the top of the decibel scale,” said Ellis. “At 150 dBA, that is louder than a rock concert. Special events, sure. But what is so special about a guy trying to impress his friends? Can we please stop that?”
Other residents had concerns about early morning and constant, 24/7 sound issues.
Roger Gillis lives on Patterson Avenue, adjacent to the alley behind Overseas Market Place.
“We knew 19 years ago when we bought the house that there were trucks that come and go,” he said. “But now we have a restaurant that was put in directly behind our house, and they installed a large outdoor freezer. The noise is constant.”
Gillis said the sound from the unit is a nuisance sound 24/7, and you can hear it from inside his house.
Robert Herndon, who lives on Venetia Street in Midtown, said he believed everybody knows there is loud music and that people have to deal with it.
“This sheet (distributed for the meeting) says that 90 decibels is a boiler room. That sound level is also a rooster crowing,” said Herndon. “I don’t think anybody wants to see all the roosters gone. But they are here, and people should deal with it.”
Street musician Matt Durning agreed.
“Robbery is a crime. Murder is a crime. Rape is a crime. Playing music in a free society in the afternoon should never be a crime.
“There are a lot of places in this world to go if you want peace and quiet. I don’t want to be rude, but if that is what you want, I suggest you go somewhere else.”
After reviewing all the comments and ideas, City Commissioners Jimmy Weekley and Clayton Lopez wrapped up the meeting after nearly two and a half hours.
“I have been through this battle many times,” said Weekely. “There always seems to be a way to find some common ground. We all recognize that music is important to this community and our visitors. But also, we must realize that people have a right to quiet and tranquility in their homes.”
Weekley also said he hoped to have another workshop for residents to review and comment on the draft ordinance later this year.
“I heard ‘build a bridge’ from one person in the audience and ‘compromise’ from another. That is what I am looking for,” said Lopez. “And I know some people have had issues with different businesses for years. I have a problem with someone being in their home and unable to rest easy because of loud music. If we can somehow get to the point where this is something we can all live with, that is where I want to be.”