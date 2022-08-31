State port officials seemed appeased by the answers Key West City officials gave recently when they met to talk about the city turning a voter referendum on cruise ship restrictions into a city rule.

Last week, Key West City Manager City Manager Patti McLauchlin, City Attorney Shawn Smith, City Port Director Steve McAlearney and Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton met virtually with Florida Department of Transportation District Seaport Coordinator Lauren Rand and FDOT attorney Giselle Justo to discuss the cruise ship restrictions the City Commission passed that turned voter referendums on cruise ships into city law.

