State port officials seemed appeased by the answers Key West City officials gave recently when they met to talk about the city turning a voter referendum on cruise ship restrictions into a city rule.
Last week, Key West City Manager City Manager Patti McLauchlin, City Attorney Shawn Smith, City Port Director Steve McAlearney and Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton met virtually with Florida Department of Transportation District Seaport Coordinator Lauren Rand and FDOT attorney Giselle Justo to discuss the cruise ship restrictions the City Commission passed that turned voter referendums on cruise ships into city law.
City officials explained to the FDOT representatives the rationale for turning the referendum into law.
“It was a great conversation,” McLauchlin said. “They seemed satisfied with Shawn’s answers. There was no talk about what comes next. They seemed satisfied with our answers.”
City officials did not seem to know what exactly prompted the meeting.
Smith called the meeting “short.”
“They basically asked us why we did what we did, and they seemed satisfied with the answers,” Smith said.
This is the first time state and city officials have met to discuss cruise ships since the state Department of Environmental Protection granted the operators of Pier B a Temporary Use Agreement in July “temporarily expanding the lease boundaries to the north and west to ensure ships are not obstructing the entrance to Truman Harbor,” DEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kutcha said.
DEP added about 50 feet to accommodate the width of the ship and about 42 feet for the length of the ship.
The Temporary Use Agreement comes after Safer, Cleaner Ships, residents, the city and the U.S. Navy all filed complaints with DEP about cruise ships in Key West exceeding the maximum length and/or width boundaries of the state submerged-land lease.
“The department recognizes that the waterward edge of the original lease boundary was established years before the larger ships were calling to the port, and it has been working with Pier B Development Corporation (the lessee) to bring the site into compliance,” Kutcha said in a statement on Thursday. “While a long-term solution is sought, DEP has issued Pier B a year-long TUA (Temporary Use Agreement), temporarily expanding the lease boundaries to the north and west to ensure ships are not obstructing the entrance to Truman Harbor.
“DEP will continue to monitor the situation and will address any activities that cause impacts to environmental resources or water quality through our enforcement process.”
In March, the City Commission approved a resolution that limits the carrying capacity of cruise ships docking at city-controlled piers and held the first reading of an ordinance that would mitigate the environmental impacts of large cruise ships docking in the city. The bill mirrors the city’s charter changes on cruise ships that were overwhelmingly passed by voters in 2020.
The resolution reads “cruise ships with the capacity to carry 1,300 or more persons (passengers and crew) shall not disembark individuals at any and all City of Key West controlled property; and that the number of persons disembarking from cruise ships with the capacity to carry less than 1,300 or more persons (passengers and crew) at any and all City of Key West controlled property shall be limited to a total of not more than 1,500 persons per day.”
However, Pier B cruise port, which is operated by the Walsh family, is specifically excluded from these regulations, meaning cruise ships that are not in compliance with the 2020 voter-passed referendum can still dock at the Pier B Group’s privately-controlled pier.