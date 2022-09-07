This updated story reflects the city amending the agenda for Thursday's meeting on short-term rentals, and includes comments from Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.
The City of Key West will hold a workshop on Thursday, Sept. 8, to discuss a controversial proposal with Realtors and the public at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
Late Tuesday, the city amended the agenda on the proposed short-term rental ordinance, which was not originally on the agenda. Attendees of the workshop on Thursday will be able to hear the proposed ordinance in its entirety and discuss and debate the topic, wording and impacts of the ordinance on stakeholders.
Mayor Teri Johnston said she and the commissioners support the concept of the ordinance, but did not support the current proposed ordinance.
"We all agree something needs to be done," Johnston said. "But until we have public input, we can't move forward."
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman is a vocal proponent of the ordinance, which would create short-term rental zones in Old Town Key West in the hopes that permits would be bought from current New Town operators and transferred. The zoning component would prevent the sale and transfer of licenses within New Town to protect the already tenuous workforce supply and affordable housing. To qualify for a permit, property owners must have a valid business tax receipt as of May 3 of this year.
“The market was super-high during COVID, but now I believe the market is not as strong,” said Kaufman. From a Realtor’s perspective, the best argument is that the market will take care of itself, but the increase in vacation rentals in New Town is very concerning. To market residential homes for 30-day rentals in that area (critical for families and workers) is a huge concern.”
Kaufman, who represents New Town in District II, said the ordinance might not be a cure-all for the workforce/affordable housing issue, but it is a step in the right direction.
“This is the biggest housing crisis Key West has seen in its history,” said Kaufman. “And we need to do whatever we can. We have businesses and non-profits struggling to maintain their pre-COVID level of services. We even have businesses that are closing because we haven’t been able to solve this issue.”
Derrick Epperly, president of the Key West Association of Realtors, stressed more time and study of the proposed ordinance are needed.
“We did finalize a workshop from 9-12 on Thursday that is open to the public,” said Epperly. “At that point, we should know where things will go.”
Epperly said a lack of education and information on the process had been one of the biggest pitfalls.
“My thoughts on it are that there hasn’t been a lot of education on the process. I think there needs to be more due diligence before we enact a new ordinance,” said Epperly, admitting the market for properties and short-term rentals has softened.
“If people can’t rent them when they aren’t here, those houses would sit empty. The biggest misconception is that this ordinance will open up long-term rentals, but that is not the case,” he said. “I saw a study that said a tiny percentage — 9% — of property owners would move to long-term rentals. That isn’t a whole lot of help.”
Epperly also said he thinks the ability of current legal renters hurts homeowners who would consider getting a permit.
“We have a situation where this proposed ordinance would create a commodity license for current homeowners renting, while dinging those who might want to apply for a permit and can’t because they didn’t have a business tax receipt before the city’s proposed cutoff point.”
Epperly said that due to a softening market, the situation would correct itself if given the time.
“The market will correct this problem if we allow it to,” said Epperly. “If we give it a year, it would take care of itself, rather than creating new ordinances and everything else.”
He also warned of possible state intervention, saying there are rumors in Tallahasse circulating that if the state has to come down and look at the current situation, Monroe County could lose the right to self-regulate transient and short-term rentals.
“In the past, the state has allowed us to regulate our transient and short-term rentals through a carveout orchestrated by legislators concerned about the delicate nature of the Keys,” Epperly said. “That would be a disaster.”