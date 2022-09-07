Updated Information

This updated story reflects the city amending the agenda for Thursday's meeting on short-term rentals, and includes comments from Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.

The City of Key West will hold a workshop on Thursday, Sept. 8, to discuss a controversial proposal with Realtors and the public at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

Late Tuesday, the city amended the agenda on the proposed short-term rental ordinance, which was not originally on the agenda. Attendees of the workshop on Thursday will be able to hear the proposed ordinance in its entirety and discuss and debate the topic, wording and impacts of the ordinance on stakeholders.