Despite a relatively light agenda, Key West City Commissioners will be tackling some heavy issues at their meeting Tuesday, June 15.
Commissioners will be discussing the job profile for the position of city manager that will be used to advertise for a new city CEO. They will also discuss whether to grant an unusual mid-contract price increase to Waste Management, Inc., the city’s trash hauler, as well as a presentation that proposes to replace the entire city parking department by outsourcing the department’s function to a private company.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow is sponsoring the parking presentation but had no information as of Monday about the company other than it is being assisted by former Commissioner Tony Yaniz. Yaniz did not respond to The Key West Citizen by press time.
Wardlow said Yaniz told him that outsourcing the city’s parking department could increase parking and ticket revenue by up to $1 million a year. Wardlow was unsure of the impact on the city’s parking department, which employs three full-time people, but said he has no issue with the performance of staffers there.
“They’re doing a great job. I can’t see going with it,” Wardlow said about the upcoming presentation, adding, however, that anything that increases revenue to the city is worth listening to.
Mayor Teri Johnston said several companies have approached the city in the past about taking over the parking function, from maintaining the parking lots to fee collection to enforcement. While the idea of boosting revenue from the department is attractive, she said, the parking revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic has only recently turned around and changing management at this time is not a good idea.
“To mess with one of our major revenue sources at this stage is not in the best interest of our city,” she said.
The mayor is also skeptical about the request from Waste Management to increase residential, commercial and recycling fees in Key West before the contract expires at the end of December. If granted by commissioners, the proposed rate hikes would result in millions of dollars in unexpected and unplanned-for expenses.
Citing unprofitability, Waste Management is asking for four rate increases, including one that would immediately raise the residential trash collection rate from $14.62 to $16.32 per month even though the current contract with the city does not expire until Dec. 31, 2021. That price hike totals $264,784 in unanticipated costs to the city’s solid waste enterprise fund.
More significantly, however, Waste Management has asked that the index used to calculate annual price increases to city residential property owners be changed from the “urban” consumer price index (CPI-U), the index published by the U.S. Department of Labor that is generally used to calculate annual service rate adjustments, to the “water, sewer and trash” index (CPI-WST). Over the past five to seven years, the CPI-WST has gone up faster than the CPI-U, according to John Paul Castro, Key West Utilities Director. Using the CPI-WST index, plus the monthly residential rate increase to $16.32, would cost the city $3.335 million over the next eight years of the Waste Management contract.
Waste Management’s seven-year contract was signed in 2014. However, the contract includes two four-year extensions and any rate increases would roll over into the extensions.
Johnston said she hopes the conversation at the Tuesday meeting includes what justifies a mid-contract increase and whether Waste Management has been meeting existing contract requirements. She was particularly concerned about the proposed increase in recycling fees.
“I want to make sure we won’t be doing anything to disincentivize that,” she said.
The new resident selection committee charged with helping fill the open city manager position met for the first time Monday, June 14. The city is finalizing the advertising it will put out to attract potential candidates and the committee’s input will be included in Tuesday’s commission discussion to create a profile of the desired candidate. A draft profile created by Slavin Management Consultants, the firm hired by the city to help with the hiring process, sets out a list of professional and personal characteristics for any candidates, including even-tempered, visionary and “a strategic thinker and planner who understands community economic sustainability.”
The mayor also wants the winning candidate to have experience in handling sea-level rise, one of the greatest challenges facing Key West.
“My major thing is we have someone in that spot who makes progress in our sea level mitigation,” she said Monday morning on U.S. 1 Radio. “It’s going to be some heavy lifting and cost some dollars.”
The commission meeting will be held at 5 pm, June 15, in Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. Interested people can also watch the meeting virtually on Comcast channel 77 and AT&T channel 99. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or on Zoom by telephoning 1-646-558-8656.