Key West City Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10, to consider imposing a curfew on local bars and food service establishments from midnight to 6 a.m. to help reduce the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
The propose emergency ordinance would stop all alcohol sales from midnight to 7 a.m. each day, beginning at midnight Wednesday, Nov. 11. Food establishments, however, would be allowed to sell food, not drinks, via drive-through, delivery or curb service from midnight to 6 a.m.
Tuesday’s hybrid meeting will be at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. Face coverings must be worn by those attending in person. To attend virtually, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
The emergency ordinance, which if passed will be in effect for 60 days, until Dec. 3, would allow police and code enforcement officers to issue a $500 civil fine to a business for each daily violation. In addition, repeat offenders would be subject to criminal charges of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
“It’s a general overall issue, with us coming into the holiday season, a lot of social events and the [COVID-19] numbers spiking,” said Mayor Teri Johnston on Monday on U.S. 1 Radio. “We have a handful of businesses open after hours. Are we enticing people to head down to Key West for that midnight to 4 a.m. drinking experience?”
Miami-Dade County, which has one of the state’s highest rates of COVID-19, enacted a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in July but it was challenged in court by a local strip club, Tootsie’s Cabaret. While the curfew was lifted after Tootsie’s initially won its claim that the curfew violated Gov. Ron DeSantis’ September order lifting all bar and restaurant capacity restrictions, it was reinstated last week when an appeals court judge ruled the emergency curfew order was exempt from DeSantis’ order.
That appeal court ruling may give Key West legal protection to impose its own curfew. Johnston said the city needs “to be in lock-step” with Miami-Dade. Key West saw a surge in young visitors from the Miami-Dade area over Halloween weekend, many not wearing masks while socializing shoulder-to-shoulder in the Lower Duval Street area. On Friday, Nov. 6, the COVID-19 count in Monroe County rose another 45 cases, including 23 more in Key West, for a total of 2,522 in the county, with four current hospitalizations.
Since most restaurants in Key West are mostly finished with food service by midnight, the proposed curfew would impact primarily bars. Mark Rossi, who owns Rick’s and several other bars in the Durty Harry entertainment complex on Lower Duval, was livid about the possible loss of business, both for himself and his employees.
“My people aren’t going to have enough money for Christmas or Thanksgiving,” Rossi said, adding that about 40% of his revenue comes from service between midnight and 4 a.m. “You’re picking on the service industry? It’s not fair. They always want to blame the service industry.”
Joe Walsh, who owns five restaurant/bar establishments in Key West, said his businesses would be “relatively unaffected” by the proposed curfew. However, he said he is against anything that would discourage tourism in Key West.
“It feels like this is an over-reaction to a few college kids coming down,” he said about the young crowds of visitors on Halloween weekend. “There are a lot of reasons people come to Key West: the water, the history, the nightlife. I don’t know why we would shut off one of them.”
Bill Lay, who owns several restaurants as well as Virgilio’s, a bar and music venue, said he was “vehemently” against a curfew.
“The timing is impeccable. We just lost cruise ships. Now, let’s do this,” he said angrily on Monday. “This is absolutely madness. Just be straight up and tell us to pack up and get out.”