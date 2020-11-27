Key West to spend over $300k to stabilize cable huts

As expected, local restaurateur Joe Walsh has filed a lawsuit against the City of Key West for canceling what he claims was a legally binding contract to build a new restaurant in Mallory Square.
In the meantime, Key West City Commissioners have approved a separate $317,000 contract to stabilize two historic cable huts in Mallory Square, one of which Walsh’s restaurant proposal was going to pay to repair.
The civil lawsuit filing on Nov. 13 states that the city, after almost 10 years of negotiation, approved a lease with Walsh’s company, Tropical Soup, in April 2019. However, the lease was withdrawn less than two weeks later and in October 2020, city commissioners directed City Manager Greg Veliz to stop negotiations with Tropical Soup and withdraw the request for proposals it issued for the Mallory Square development back in 2010.
Even in the absence of a signed agreement, the lawsuit reads, a legal contract existed between the two entities.
“In its efforts to fulfill its contractual obligations with the City, Tropical Soup spent enormous sums of money on design professionals, engineers, planners, lawyers, etc., to shepherd the project through the city Planning Board and the Key West Historic Architectural Review Commission, and to keep the redevelopment moving forward through various disagreements and litigation,” the lawsuit reads.
While not specifying a monetary amount, the suit asks for damages that include all costs invested by Tropical Soup over the 10 years it designed and redesigned the proposed 156-seat restaurant, the lost future profits expected from the restaurant, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
When city officials pulled the lease agreement last year, they said it was because the latest redesign didn’t have a kitchen large enough to cook the food served at the restaurant. At the request of various city officials over 10 years of negotiations, Walsh said he had redesigned the restaurant several times, resulting in a smaller building that could not fit a large industrial kitchen. As a result, Walsh planned on making the food at his other Key West restaurants, transporting it to Mallory Square, then heating and plating the food on-site. Commissioners objected to that idea, although former City Manager Jim Scholl had previously approved those plans. Scholl said at that time he had not realized the plans he signed off on included the smaller kitchen.
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith told commissioners about the lawsuit their Nov. 17 meeting.
“We will certainly be defending that [lawsuit] vigorously,” he told them.
At that same meeting, the commission agreed to award a $317,421 contract to D.L. Porter Constructors to stabilize and repair two cable huts on the edge of Mallory Square next to the Key West Aquarium. The two huts and adjacent “hospitality house” were part of the infrastructure used by AT&T to house the telephone cables that were laid between Key West and Cuba in the early 1920s, creating the nation’s first undersea international telephone line. The cable huts were used to store the cables until the 1960s and the hospitality house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The structures have fallen into significant disrepair and part of the city’s request for proposal for Mallory Square in 2010 was aimed at restoring the historic structures. Walsh’s plan proposed to use the hospitality house and one of the cable huts as part of his restaurant design, which included a small museum, and would have paid to repair and restore those two structures. The city’s contract with D.L. Porter will stabilize the two cable huts, but not the hospitality house, Walsh said.
Assistant City Manager Patti McLaughlin said this week the stabilization project will stop further deterioration of the huts while a new strategic plan is developed for Mallory Square.
“It has to be part of the strategic plan,” she said, referring to any commercial development on the city-owned Mallory Square. “What does the community want? We’re going to do lots of roundtable [discussions] on that.”
The city recently hired local consultant Elisa Levy to develop a five-year strategic plan for Key West. Roundtable discussions with residents, business owners and other stakeholders, including those interested in weighing in on a broader vision for Mallory Square, are planned, Levy said.