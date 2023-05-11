The Key West City Commission will wait until its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, to comment on a lease modification application submitted to the State of Florida to expand Pier B’s footprint in Key West Harbor.
Pier B has applied to the Department of Environmental Protection seeking to enlarge its submerged land lease by more than an acre, making a temporary use agreement (TUA) dated July 21, 2022, permanent.
The TUA extended the submerged lease by an area of 42 feet in length and 50 feet in width.
Although opponents say the move is intended to increase the size of ships allowed at Pier B, Mark Walsh, owner of Pier B Development, said nothing could be further from the truth.
“We are not asking to bring in larger ships, just to keep the current area that we have so that we can continue having the same size ships call as we have for the last six years,” said Walsh.
The size of cruise ships allowed in port is dictated by the Key West Bar Pilots, who said in a letter to commissioners that the physical constraints of the harbor’s depth have maxed out the potential size for future ships.
“The pilots in this port, and every port in Florida, are licensed and regulated by the State of Florida. Each pilot group is tasked with determining which ships can safely be piloted into their respective ports in the State,” wrote Capt. Robert Maguire of the Key West Bar Pilots Association. “The controlling factors for determining the size of vessels calling into Key West have always been the following: vessel dimensions (length, beam, and draft) and vessel maneuvering characteristics in relation to the width and depth of our ship channel.
“Eight years ago, the Port of Key West effectively reached its vessel size limit with the Celebrity Solstice series of ships; this is well-established historical data. We have turned away many vessel classes before the COVID pause, including the Carnival Vista series of ships and NCL Project Breakaway ships based on their length and beam. Over 20 years ago, we put our first major restriction in place when the Voyager of the Seas class of vessel was built, and we have turned away countless large ships since then. Before that, many small ships with deep draft or poor handling characteristics have been turned away.”
Maguire said that 50% of the current cruise ship fleet exceeds the limits for the Port of Key West and that the larger ships will never be able to call in the Island City.
City Manager Al Childress called the special meeting to allow public comment and discussion. The single-item agenda included no action item, forcing commissioners to take up the issue at the next regular meeting.
To complicate matters further, the City of Key West is asking for its own TUA for the adjacent Mallory Square dock to be made permanent.
“The Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships fought a good, hard battle to bring change regarding cruise ships and their environmental impacts on our city,” said flats guide Will Benson. “We struck a compromise and allowed Pier B to continue to operate. But here we are again.”
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman said more information and advice from the city attorney was needed before the commission formed an opinion.
“The commission needs to make an informed decision and needs additional advice from the city manager and city attorney before we can really comment on this,” said Kaufman. “I want to hear from our lobbyists. Do we have a legitimate basis for objecting to this?”
City Attorney Ron Ramsingh likened the lease modification to a variance requested by a neighbor seeking to build a fence abutting a neighbor’s property.
But Kaufman said that under the city’s one-ship policy, the expansion wouldn’t harm the city’s property, making an objection to the lease modification moot.
“I also believe that Florida Statute 311.25 precludes us from having any say in this.”
Passed in 2021, the statute restricts municipalities from using a ballot initiative or referendum to restrict maritime commerce in any port that receives state funding.
Commissioners expect to see an action item on the agenda for the next meeting with three options: No action, registering an objection with the DEP, or encouraging a compromise with Pier B.
Public comment with the DEP is open through Friday, May 19, and may be submitted at jason.andreotta@floridadep.gov.
The next Key West City Commission meeting begins Tuesday, May 16, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.