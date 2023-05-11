2023.05.11 cruise ship meeting

The Carnival cruise ship Conquest is seen at Pier B on Tuesday morning. The Key West City Commission wait until its next regular meeting to comment on a lease modification application submitted to the state to expand Pier B’s footprint.

The Key West City Commission will wait until its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, to comment on a lease modification application submitted to the State of Florida to expand Pier B’s footprint in Key West Harbor.

Pier B has applied to the Department of Environmental Protection seeking to enlarge its submerged land lease by more than an acre, making a temporary use agreement (TUA) dated July 21, 2022, permanent.

