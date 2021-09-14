The senior Key West building official on Monday chose not to condemn the Santa Clara Condominiums and evacuate the residents from the building.
However, Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh did require the Santa Clara’s homeowners association, within the next 15 days, to submit a timeline for securing funds for the estimated $6 to $10 million in repairs needed to make the building structurally sound.
On Monday, Ramsingh also ordered the placement of alarms on doors going to the condos south stairwell, the shoring up of some staircases and the roof door to be locked and the door frame be secured, he said.
Within the next 45 days, the association must put together an initial repair plan, Ramsingh said. Ramsingh also required progress updates from the board every 15 days.
“I do not want to see this fall by the wayside as it has done in the past,” Ramsingh said.
The meeting comes less than a month after Ramsingh sent the Santa Clara property owners association a letter threatening to condemn the building and evacuate the residents from the building because of structural issues with the building.
The city inspected the building last month and found significant spalling, cracks and deterioration of concrete and water-intrusion damage throughout the building. In addition, the roof is also need of major repairs.
Ramsingh held an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, and heard from two engineers who have worked with the homeowners association, the board president and two condo owners.
Engineer J.L. Sanders has been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s. Work on the 111-unit building had been on done on a “triage” basis, he said. Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine it strength and the safety of the building.
Sanders could not comment on the safety of the building, he told Ramsingh on Monday.
However, the association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who did tell Ramsingh that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building last Thursday, but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.
“There is no doubt considerable spalling and concrete repairs,” he said. “The building is repairable. ... I found no threat of partial or catastrophic collapse. Should there be a severe weather event, there should be an inspection. There are some life, safety issues. There is the threat of falling debris.”
There is “systematic deterioration, but the building is safe,” Cheever said.
“It is clear they have been ignoring this for years,” Cheever said. “There is no doubt the building is in disrepair. ... It needs to go through major repairs as soon as possible.”
Santa Clara homeowners association board Chair Ollie Kofoid told Ramsingh the board is in agreement that there needs to be an assessment levied on the owners to raise the needed funds, and the work could start as early as Dec. 1.
The board is scheduled to hold an assessment meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, and has begun discussion with financial institutions on securing a loan for the repairs, Kofoid said.
Ramsingh told Kofoid and those who attended Monday’s meeting that he did not plan to condemn the building at this time, but “it is not off the table.”
Key West City Commission Sam Kaufman, who represents the residents of Santa Clara, attended Monday’s hearing and said his primary concern is the residents.
“All parties including the many tenants who appeared at the hearing are concerned primarily about the safety for the residents in the building,” Kaufman said. “We are all hopeful that the repairs can be made within the shortest possible timeframe. This is a matter being taken very seriously by the City and rightfully so. The CBO findings also give Santa Clara a short timeline to make repairs that are most urgently needed.”