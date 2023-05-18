The Key West City Commission voted unanimously to not oppose the proposed lease modification for cruise port operator Pier B Development at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Pier B Development — owned by the Walsh family and one of the largest privately owned resort management companies in the United States — is seeking a 25-year term and a 42-foot increase in length. That modification is a 4% expansion to the existing sovereignty submerged lands lease.
The request was sent to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection in April. After the city was notified of the modification request, new City Manager Albert Childress called a special meeting for commissioners to discuss the issue, with no action item on the agenda.
Commissioners were given four options: Stay neutral; total opposition; total support; or a compromise. The compromise would have opposed the lease modification but asked that the DEP review the temporary use agreement (TUA) annually.
During public comment, the Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships reversed its decision to ask the city to oppose the lease modification. Vice President Will Benson spoke on the group’s behalf.
“I know this is confusing and difficult, and we have all been through a lot on all sides,” said Benson. “We still have a lot of differences, but there are times we have to say that we agree to disagree and not drag the whole community through the mud and relitigate this issue.”
Benson said the outcome was better than the city supporting the modification.
“We were faced with the real possibility of the commission supporting a 25-year lease extension with Pier B, and that’s something we weren’t willing to watch happen,” said Benson. “The DEP is failing at its basic mission and needs to answer for the documented turbidity problems in our harbor and channel. The original permit and submerged land lease were intended to reduce turbidity in the harbor and certainly did not account for these ships’ ever-growing size and draft and the increased turbidity they generate. Our leadership believes that finding a way through this debacle is best for the community.”
Local attorney Micheal Halpern spoke on behalf of Pier B.
“This is a very important day, as this is the first time both sides have been able to come together in a room and begin to heal our community,” said Halpern.
The vote came at a time that the city is considering asking for a modification of its temporary use agreement for Mallory Pier and also seeks to mend its relationship with the Walsh family in hopes of obtaining Admiral’s Cut — a key component in unifying the Historic Seaport with Truman Waterfront Park.
“I think this vote went how it should have, based on the facts,” City Commissioner Clayton Lopez said. “I think since we may be doing the same thing regarding our bay bottom lease and, of course, the fact that we don’t have any real weight on their lease.”
Lopez said that it was alluded to several times during the discussion that if the city were to oppose the lease outright, it would be ignored in Tallahassee.
“The best we could have done would have been to suggest the compromise,” he said. “There was no way that solid opposition or support would have passed, in my opinion.”
City lobbyist GrayRobinson had previously advised the commission that, although the climate in Tallahassee is more favorable for Key West than it had been in the previous two legislative sessions, if they had to take a stand to choose the compromise. The firm also represents several major cruise lines, including Carnival.
“Safer Cleaner Ships, in the end, asked us not to take a position, and we listened to their recommendation,” said Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman. “I hope this signals a better relationship for all parties involved.”
In other business, commissioners discussed planning as a municipality for hurricane season, which begins June 1.
Childress informed the commission that the city would be holding a tabletop exercise in emergency management on Thursday, June 1, but was reluctant to include commissioners.
“I will have to think about involving the commission,” said Childress. “I will provide an update following (the exercise), but I think this is just for the working group that would be involved in an emergency.”
Kaufman countered that commissioners have a lot of input on planning due to their own experiences.
“All of us up here were involved with Irma and other storms, and there are a lot of lessons that were learned,” said Kaufman. “And there are a lot of mistakes that none of us want to repeat.”
Lopez concurred.
“All of us are very busy whenever these emergencies pop up,” said Lopez. “And you cannot make an emergency declaration without the mayor present. So I believe we just need to work more closely together on this.”
The Key West City Commission now moves to a reduced meeting schedule during the summer months, on the second Thursday of every month through Dec. 14. Each meeting will be split into morning and afternoon sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. Opportunities for public comment will be available during each session.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for June 8, with no meeting in August.