The Key West City Commission voted unanimously to not oppose the proposed lease modification for cruise port operator Pier B Development at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.

City of Key West Seal

Pier B Development — owned by the Walsh family and one of the largest privately owned resort management companies in the United States — is seeking a 25-year term and a 42-foot increase in length. That modification is a 4% expansion to the existing sovereignty submerged lands lease.

