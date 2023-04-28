Key West attorney and developer Robert Spottswood Jr. has been named Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' top choice to fill a spot on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council oversees recreational and commercial fishing regulations in the federal waters in the Atlantic Ocean from Florida through North Carolina.
In March, DeSantis penned a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who will make the appointment, in support of three Floridians seeking a seat on the South Atlantic Council, as current member and Floridian Chester Brewer will leave the council in August because of term limits.
In the letter, DeSantis listed Spottswood as the "preferred choice for appointment to the at-large seat on the South Atlantic Council," the letter stated. DeSantis cited Spottswood Jr.'s experience as a board member on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Nature Conservancy and the Key West Yacht Club, spending "countless hours bringing fishermen together with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to develop reasonable management solutions that promote access and sustainability to many important fisheries' conservation challenges such as barracuda, blackfin tuna and mutton snapper," the letter stated.
In February, the Lower Keys Guides Association sent DeSantis a letter urging him to recommend Spottswood Jr. for the appointment to the South Atlantic Council.
"Robert is well-deserving of this appointment as he has demonstrated a high level of engagement and understanding of the issues surrounding the Florida Keys and the State of Florida," the Guides Association wrote. "The LKGA (Lower Keys Guides Association) believes that Robert Spottswood, Jr., as a seventh-generation Conch with extraordinary ties to our community and the great State of Florida, will be an invaluable asset to the SA (South Atlantic) Council. Robert will bring a committed and fresh perspective as a young father of three and a seasoned angler and waterman. ... Our organization has worked closely with Robert on a variety of issues over the past several years and we can attest to his high moral character, measured demeanor, and intellectual sensibility in decision-making."
Spottswood Jr. called being the preferred choice a "humbling experience," and he was "thankful and overwhelmed" by the support, he said.
Spottswood Jr. cited addressing hardships impacting fishermen and the health of marine ecosystems as some of the reasons he is interested in being on the South Atlantic Council. Spottswood has also proposed deploying more artificial reefs in the Florida Keys to "provide more opportunities for fishermen and divers, while taking pressure off the natural reef," he said.
In February, Spottswood Jr. addressed the Monroe County Commission and called on the county to help support the creation of more artificial reefs for habitat purposes in the Florida Keys. He requested the commissioners establish an artificial reef/habitat program and a possible department within the local government, with the goal of working with the FWC and the state on artificial reef deployment.
Spottswood called for the "calculated deployment" of artificial reef structures.
Spottswood Jr. is a principal in his family's development business that is currently developing a 148-unit resort with marina on Stock Island. The Spottswood company has also purchased the neighboring commercial marina on Stock Island that will be included in the development of the project. The Spottswoods said they plan to keep commercial fishing uses at the Fishman’s Seafood fish house and docks off Peninsula Avenue, formerly known as Gulf Seafood.
Spottswood Jr.'s application is being considered while his father, Robert Spottswood, just ended his term on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board. In March, DeSantis appointed Tampa resident Preston Lee Farrior to the board seat that had been previously held by Spottswood, who was first appointed to the FWC board by then Gov. Rick Scott in 2015.
DeSantis listed Gerald "Brock" Pecknold as his second choice, and Mark Carter has his third choice.