Post-enumeration data released by the Census Bureau on March 10 indicated that the 2020 U.S. Census count had miscounted as many as 18.8 million people, with non-Hispanic white and Asian residents being over-counted and Black, Hispanic and Native American populations living on reservations being undercounted. Despite that, the census coordinator for the Keys is confident that the efforts made here amidst an unprecedented count yielded an accurate population estimate for Monroe County.
In addition to the racial disparity in the post-enumeration data, the Census Bureau said the 2020 count undercounted children, especially those ages 0 to 4, which were omitted at 9.2%. Also, those 18-29 were omitted at 9%, whereas people age 50 and older were omitted at just 3.3%.
The post-enumeration data shows that 5.2 million people were double counted due to duplication, another 2 million were counted erroneously for other reasons. Under “omissions” the data lists 18.8 million people.
Post-enumeration data broken down by age and sex showed that males of certain age groups may have been undercounted. Males 18 to 29 were undercounted by an estimated 2.25% and males 30 to 49 were undercounted by an estimated 3%.
“While I can’t speak for the rest of the country, obviously, I do feel that the Census Bureau in coordination with our local resources did an excellent job at reaching all areas of our community,” said Kimberly Matthews, who was the census coordinator for Monroe County in 2020. “They exhaustively canvassed door to door in areas of low response, including small and scattered islands that had been missed in 2010.”
She went on to say that the bureau worked closely with organizations that represent traditionally undercounted communities in the Keys. She said they took “extensive steps” to connect census canvassers with the live-aboard population throughout the islands.
“As a result, I believe that we can all feel a high degree of confidence in the numbers reported in Monroe County,” Matthews said.
The 2020 census put the population of the Florida Keys at 82,874, an increase of about 13%, from 2010, despite the nation as a whole growing at its slowest pace since the Great Depression.
Most demographic groups in the Florida Keys grew during the last 10 years, with the exception of the non-Hispanic white population, which is now at 40,721, slightly less than half the county’s population. The number of people who identify as Hispanic, Black, Asian and mixed-race all grew over the same period in Monroe County. Area-specific data showed that most of the diversity in the county is located within the Key West area, and the Upper Keys grew at the fastest pace.
2020 census data for Monroe County also showed some of the highest rates of vacant housing in the state, with 32% of the housing units in Monroe County considered “vacant,” compared to, for example, 10% in Miami-Dade.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Census Bureau said they plan to release state-level post-enumeration results this summer.
“Specifically, we plan to release coverage estimates for the total number of people in each state and the District of Columbia,” she said. However, these coverage estimates will not be broken down to the county level this year. In a blog post, the bureau explained this is because “the methods used to estimate census coverage in 2010 were developed assuming a much larger sample than we have in the 2020 (post-enumeration survey).”
In 2010, county level estimates were modeled using averages across areas with a similar demographic composition, the bureau says. They were not based on observed coverage of specific countries or places. As a result “the county and place estimates of net coverage for sub-state areas in the 2010 census may not have reflected the true coverage of the sub-state areas.”
The bureau learned this early in the planning for the 2020 post-enumeration survey, and concluded that it could not make estimates on sub-state post enumeration in 2020, a census that was conducted during a global pandemic, mass unemployment and flurry of natural disasters including the most active hurricane season on record.