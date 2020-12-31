Recently-elected State House Rep. Jim Mooney of Islamorada has not wasted any time throwing himself into his new job.
Since the November election, he’s journeyed to the capitol, been sworn in, attended orientation and set up logistics like internet and computer capabilities, an apartment and staff. The apartment is within walking distance of the capitol, he said.
Mooney has been assigned to subcommittees, and these committees begin to meet Jan. 11. He expects he will most like serving on the state environment, agriculture and flooding subcommittee, because of its importance to water quality, but he said his requests for appointment to the various subcommittees were honored.
The others he is a member of are the leadership for infrastructure and tourism appropriation, early learning and elementary education, postsecondary and lifelong learning, state affairs and finance, and facilities.
Mooney always has been interested in education. He served seven years as a teacher, guiding students in government and history for a few months, as well as physical education and serving as a coach at Coral Shores High School. As a Keys native, he graduated from that school as well.
During orientation in Tallahassee, he met a lot of the new faces just like him.
“Everyone wants to do something good for their districts and the state. Several are young, so that’s good,” Mooney said.
He has met Gov. Ron DeSantis a few times and said he is “a man of very few words.” He also met Chris Sprowls, the speaker of the Florida House of Representative and expects him to be a “rock star,” describing him as young and intelligent.
“[Sprowls] cares about education and climate change,” Mooney said. “His view on education includes career training for those who don’t want to read Shakespeare. He’s a big believer that universities have to be better financial stewards and stop relying on raising tuition.”
Mooney also was impressed by several representatives from areas such as Naples, Fort Myers, Marco Island, Brooksville, Lake Placid, Jacksonville and the Panhandle, he said.
Mooney knows he is going to be busy, saying 160 bills have been filed so far, but thinks he may be able to arrange his schedule like Holly Raschein did by traveling to Tallahassee on Mondays and returning to the Keys on Thursdays.
Among Mooney’s goals are ensuring that the Sadowski Act, created in 1991 remains as a dedicated revenue source for Florida’s affordable housing programs.
“The need for affordable housing in Florida is greater than ever. These funds can aid in responding to the pandemic by helping Floridians who have lost employment due to COVID-19 stay in their rental housing and in their homes. It can also fund critical repair home programs, including emergency repair initiatives for low to moderate-income families,” according to the Sadowski Act’s Coalition web site.
Florida Keys Stewardship funding for water quality also has to be protected from a slash of the budget, Mooney said.
“Monroe County had $10 million cut from [this funding source] this past year,” Mooney said.
He is heartened that the county and Keys municipalities have a reputation of using this money wisely.
Mooney’s territory covers the Redlands and he is aware of agricultural needs, and the importance of directing water into Florida Bay and not flooding fields and farmers’ wells.
He said it won’t take long to find out how “naïve I am.” He knows he is going to have to work with others on their goals while maintaining support for those that affect his constituents.
He also believes Florida, as a whole, has learned from the pandemic that it needs revenue sources from industry or services other than tourism — whether that means seeking and expanding space exploration opportunities or something else, he said.
One other issue he expects the state will address may be the sales tax collection of online sales. He said mom and pop businesses feel it is unfair they have to collect it, and certain web vendors skirt the collection.
Mooney is looking forward to the work ahead of him, saying it will be intriguing. Assisting him is Nicholas Frevola as his legislative aide. Frevola is a Florida State University graduate and was an intern for Speaker Designate Representative Daniel Perez during the 2019 legislative session, and in 2018, for Speaker Pro Tempore and now Lt. Governor of Florida, Jeanette Nuñez, and Education Committee Chairman Michael Bileca.