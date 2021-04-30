For the first time since the legislation’s inception, the Florida Keys will receive a full allocation from a state act designed to improve water quality in the chain of islands.
With the state legislative session ending today, the Keys are expected to receive a full $20 million allocation from the state Legislature for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.
“I think we are in good shape from an appropriations standpoint,” said state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada. “Just have to hope no cuts from the governor. Still so much more we will need to get the roads elevated. My goal is to work on getting the funding from (the state) Resiliency Bill 7019.
“Resiliency and adaptation have been a very big part of session. Water quality, water reclamation, springs and, of course, the Glades are all funded well. The next step is to continue to stay focused on where we are and where we need to be down the road.”
The Stewardship Act was first passed in 2016 and has been the largest recurring annual financial request by the Keys to the Florida Legislature. The act, which runs for 10 years, was set up to bring money to the Keys for much needed water quality projects such as canal restoration and wastewater and stormwater improvements.
The funding breakdown for the act this year is 30% for the county, 25% for Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, 17.5% for Islamorada, 17.5% for Marathon, 8% for Key West and 2% for Key Colony Beach.
The percentages were part of a four-year plan for the distribution of the original $200 million state funding for central wastewater projects in the Keys.
In each of the four years, the percentages were different. Some entities got more in the first two years and less in years three and four. This year’s percentages are for year three. So the governments with lower percentages currently had higher percentages in the first two years.
The county plans to use its $6 million on canal restoration projects.
“We are ready to spend it immediately,” said Rhonda Haag, county chief resilience officer.
The county has two projects ready to go out for request for proposals, a backfill project in Key Largo and a culvert project on Geiger Key, she said.
Marathon and Islamorada also plan to use their portion for canal restoration projects, as well wastewater projects.
The wastewater projects are “shovel ready,” but canal restoration will be a “year or so down the road,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said.
Acting Islamorada Village Manager Maria Bassett planned to discuss on Thursday this year’s funding from the Stewardship Act with her staff that handles environmental projects, she said.
Islamorada plans to use some of the money toward upgrading a wastewater pump station at Plantation Key, Bassett said. The village also plans address a force main issue for wastewater that runs to Key Largo for treatment.
The state Legislature also put $300 million to the Florida Forever environmental program. This means the county would receive $5 million for acquisition of environmentally sensitive land, which helps the county and Keys to reduce future property takings lawsuits.
In addition, the Keys received $1 million for pump-out sewage service for boaters.