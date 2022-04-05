The Florida Keys fared well in the recently passed 2022 federal government budget, with the chain of islands securing nearly $14 million in water quality, housing and sea level rise mitigation funding.
In the budget, $6 million went toward Florida Keys water quality improvement projects, $2.5 million to the Key West Housing Authority and $5.4 million for sea level rise mitigation projects for the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Key Largo, which is already experiencing sea level rise impacts and seasonal flooding.
All total, U.S. Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (R-Miami-Dade County) said his congressional office secured over $23.7 million in funding for Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Each community project funding request submitted by Gimenez’s office was approved, leaving his office with a 100% track record in securing critical funding for South Florida, he said.
“One of the most important functions in my role as a member of Congress is ensuring that Florida’s 26th Congressional District gets the funding it needs to support critical infrastructure projects and the work of our community’s non-profit organizations. I want to thank my colleague Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, for his help in ensuring this important funding to South Florida was included in the bill,” Gimenez said.
The Twin Lakes funding comes at a critical time as the neighborhood experiences frequent flooding for prolonged periods during heavy rainfall, storm surge, high tide, and king tide events that cause damage to public roads and private properties and creates safety issues for the residents.
“This money was secured thanks to our staff and our federal lobbyist, who jumped on a funding opportunity that hasn’t been available for the past decade,” Mayor David Rice said. “A major thank you to Rep. Carlos Gimenez for supporting and advancing this appropriation. Without functioning roadways, operational stormwater systems, and supporting infrastructure, the community cannot remain safe and secure.”
The Monroe County government has made been sea level rise mitigation projects as priority in recent years and is working on several roadway and facilities adaptation projects. The shovel-ready project consists of road elevation and new drainage and stormwater collection systems and is also funded with Resilience Florida funding appropriated in the state budget. The project is entirely funded with state and federal funds.
Neighborhood-wide flooding mitigation is not easy nor inexpensive. “Water management, stormwater road runoff, and residential properties all have to be considered,” Director of Roads and Bridges Judy Clarke said. “We wish it were as simple as raising the road, but it isn’t.”
The project encompasses 4,633 linear feet of roadway and will protect 105 residential structures in Twin Lakes Subdivision.
Monroe County has been working toward a resilient Florida Keys for more than a decade and has been working on a Roadway Vulnerability Analysis and Capital Plan, which should be finished in June 2022. The plan uses environmental and human-use factors in assessing the flooding vulnerability of 300 miles of county roads. “The vulnerable roads are across the entire Florida Keys; therefore, we will need a united front to move forward on funding and construction alternatives given our preliminary assessments,” said Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag.