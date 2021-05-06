As expected, both the Key West City and the Monroe County commissions ended their COVID-19 restrictions.
The decisions came after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order ordering local governments from enacting and enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.
The Monroe County Commission decided Wednesday during a brief emergency meeting and the Key West City Commission decided Tuesday night during its regular meeting.
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith advised city commissioners Tuesday night that DeSantis’s order would trump a resolution on their Tuesday night agenda updating the city’s mask ordinance. As a result, the emergency ordinance requiring masks to be worn in Key West with several exceptions was withdrawn.
“You have to let your ordinance expire tomorrow,” Smith told commissioners. “Once again, Tallahassee has preempted you from acting.”
County commissioners rescinded the local facial covering ordinance in place to protect Monroe County citizens from the COVID-19. At the meeting held to repeal the local ordinance, the commissioners urged citizens to get vaccinated. They also said employees and patrons have a personal choice to continue wearing facial coverings in the community and in government buildings if they choose.
“This pandemic is not over. We still have to be careful, be smart, and be safe out there,” said County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “There are still active cases in the community, we are in the fourth quarter, but it isn’t the end of the game yet.”
The commissioners also mentioned the Governor’s executive order allowing businesses to continue to require patrons and employees to wear facial coverings, if they choose, with enforcement being trespassing on private property.
Mayor Michelle Coldiron asked that residents be kind to one another regarding their choice of continuing to wear or not wear a facial covering. “We should be respectful of each other’s decisions,” she said.
Please remember to continue to wash your hands, stay home if sick, and practice social distancing, the mayor said.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations can be found at http://www.cdc.gov. If you have not been vaccinated yet and wish to do so, information on vaccinations can be found at http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax. As of today, 49 percent of Monroe County residents have been vaccinated.