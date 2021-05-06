Key West city commissioners cautiously began to discuss options to potentially control the number of cruise ships visiting the local port at their meeting on Tuesday night.
City Attorney Shawn Smith told commissioners there are options if DeSantis signs the bill, but the commission on Tuesday was unwilling to take any formal steps on the cruise ship issue until Gov. Ron DeSantis decides whether to sign a transportation bill that would overturn last November’s city of Key West successful referendum capping both ship size and passenger/crew daily disembarkations.
“If, in fact, we are preempted from acting, that would certainly preclude us from moving forward at Pier B,” he said, referring to the privately-owned Pier B, one of three cruise docking piers in Key West. “However, Mallory [Square] and the Outer Mole are city-controlled assets.
“There are a couple different ways of doing it and it’s something I want to talk about to the commissioners, perhaps individually,” said Smith.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said that while it may be premature to begin looking at ways the city could hang on to control of its home port, it is important to get public input on any options.
“I think maybe we have to have a workshop at some point,” he said. “What are we going to do with Mallory Square? What are we doing with our lease with the Navy? Management and our legal department need direction on these things.”
The city owns Mallory Square, the least-used of the three cruise docks. It also leases the Outer Mole from the U.S. Navy for cruise ship docking. Pier B is the most widely-used of the three piers and is operated by Mark Walsh, owner of the Opal Key Resort and Marina in Key West as well as numerous other hotel and real estate properties in Florida. A recent story in the Miami Herald showed that Walsh funneled $995,000 into Gov. DeSantis’ political action committee last month through 11 of Walsh’s other companies.
The entire discussion on the cruise ship issue lasted roughly four minutes. The item was not on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda, but came during the city attorney’s report to the commission. No public comments were taken.