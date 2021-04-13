Key West City commissioners have a full agenda for their meeting tonight, including hiring Patti McLaughlin as interim city manager and firing Duval redevelopment consultant KCI Technologies, Inc.
McLaughlin, currently assistant city manager, has been tapped to temporarily take over for outgoing City Manager Greg Veliz, who is leaving April 16 for a new position with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
If McLaughlin is approved as expected, she will oversee city operations while a candidate search, also on Tuesday’s agenda, is carried out. Commissioners have set aside $20,000 for the search.
In a related agenda item, commissioners will vote to appoint members to an advisory screening committee to assess and rank new city manager candidates. Each of the seven city commissioners as well as the city’s three unions will appoint one person to the committee. A last committee member will be appointed by city hall staff management.
“The Committee shall review all applications for the position of city manager and provide a list of recommended applicants to the City Commission for consideration,” the resolution states.
Commissioners will also officially fire KCI Technologies, the engineering firm hired last year to oversee redevelopment and “reimagining” of Duval Street. It was recently learned that KCI laid off the project manager and the firm’s planning department one week after winning the Duval contract.
“The city commission finds that KCI Technologies has promulgated changes to staffing and approach to the project that are not in the best interests of the City of Key West,” the resolution reads.
KCI likely will not go away empty-handed from Tuesday’s meeting. Two other resolutions continue projects KCI has been working on, including a general traffic engineering services agreement and a $135,175 contract to complete the “Final Mile” project, a state-funded plan to purchase and install bicycle, pedestrian and bus rider amenities at high use bus tops and other public areas along the Lower Keys Shuttle bus route.
In another sign that the devastation from COVID-19 is beginning to dissipate, commissioners will consider authorizing a $35,000 grant to A Positive Step of Monroe County, Inc. for its “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” In last year’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, commissioners agreed to pause all grants to local non-profit organizations due to expected revenue reductions. The Idle Hands program is the first non-profit profit to be placed back on the municipal grant table since then.
“As 2021 begins there is reason to expect the city’s economic position will continue to improve in the coming months,” according to the funding resolution.
Commissioners will also vote to submit an official appeal of the 2019 Federal Emergency Management Agency’s preliminary flood insurance maps, based on scientific engineering and data conducted and gathered by the Flood Map Task Force formed by Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe (FIRM). The resolution also commits Key West to contribute up to $85,000 towards appeal defense funding.
FEMA is proposing to significantly increase flood elevations and expand the Special Flood Hazard Areas in Key West and throughout the Florida Keys. The move would significantly increase flood insurance rates in specific areas of Key West under the National Flood Insurance Program.
The commission will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, in Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. Interested people can also watch the meeting virtually on Comcast channel 77 and AT&T channel 99. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or on Zoom by telephoning 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 810 9578 3277, Passcode: 061325.