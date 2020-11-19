COVID-19 dominated the Key West City Commission meeting Tuesday, with commissioners struggling to find effective ways to enforce existing emergency health orders to slow the soaring case count.
At the end of the four-hour meeting, commissioners agreed to create five zones where masks are required at all times, look into limiting capacity at local hotels, hire private security firms to help with enforcement, and limit the size of groups allowed at both private and public events.
The five mask-requirement zones will be Duval Street, the Key West Bight, Mallory Square during sunset, the Southernmost Point during the day and the Caroline Street commercial area.
In addition, city officials are seriously considering canceling public events from now into 2021, even those like the Seafood Festival, which were recently approved. The annual holiday parade has now been canceled. The regular menorah and Christmas tree lighting ceremonies are canceled, although the public menorah and tree will still be lit. And New Year’s Eve, where tens of thousands of people crowd the city, is terrifying city officials, who said they will reach out to the local bars that sponsor “drops” at midnight — including the famous shoe drop at Bourbon Street Pub — not to hold those events this year.
“We are going to have people arrive here at the worst possible time they could,” said Mayor Johnston. “We’ve got to have some collective courage to do some things in the short term. We are heading down the path right now to closure.”
Commissioners are scheduled to hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. today (Thursday) to finalize some of the new enforcement measures. The public meeting will be held at City Hall and people can attend in the socially-distanced chamber room or watch the meeting on the City’s website, Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99, and Zoom.
But with all the urgency about how to protect both Key West residents and visitors, some officials acknowledged on Tuesday it has been a losing battle so far. The current case count in Key West is 1,382, including 17 new cases on Tuesday.
Almost every weekend, there are reports of crowds along Lower Duval and other popular tourist destinations, most not wearing a mask and often crammed shoulder to shoulder on the city’s narrow sidewalks. City Manager Greg Veliz and Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said on Tuesday it is almost impossible to clamp down on the violators with the current available manpower.
“I don’t want to say I don’t have an answer but there are masses of people,” Veliz said about the weekend crowds; crowds that are expected to grow during the upcoming holiday and winter high season.
And the city’s six code enforcement officers, who, along with five police officers, are tasked to walk the congested areas, handing out both free masks and citations, were all out sick last week. Veliz said the code officers stayed home either because they were positive for COVID-19 or had been exposed to colleagues who were positive. Most are back on the job now.
But Jim Young, code enforcement director, is home sick with the virus and visibly struggled to speak to commissioners when he Zoomed into Tuesday’s meeting.
“What I see is chaos…. especially on the weekends,” Young said when asked what he saw on city streets. “There are certain businesses that have chosen to ignore our ordinance.”
Young showed several recent photographs of restaurants including Jack Flats, Caroline’s Cafe, Fogarty’s and Waterfront Brewery where bartenders, wait staff and customers were not wearing masks, in violation of the city’s emergency order requiring masks to be worn except when seated while eating and drinking.
All of those establishments are owned by local restaurateur Joe Walsh, who appeared at Tuesday’s meeting — without wearing a mask as he spoke at the microphone, unlike the other speakers — to say he doesn’t believe masks are effective in stopping the virus. He pointed out that none of his five Key West restaurants have been closed due to COVID-19 thanks to regular wellness checks and immediate staff quarantine if they test positive or think they have been exposed.
“I employ one and a half percent of the population of Key West. And we do not have spread at the businesses,” Walsh said, adding, “We have a don’t ask, don’t tell mask policy. This works much better from a hospitality standpoint.”
In addition to Walsh’s restaurants, The Greene Room, Fat Tuesday’s and Pincher’s were also issued mask violation citations recently.
But just one week after backing down from a proposal put forth by Johnston to enact an overnight curfew starting at midnight for bars and restaurants, commissioners pleaded with local business owners to enforce mask ordinances inside of their establishments. Johnston said owners and managers committed to policing their own companies when Key West began to reopen in April. Since then, however, “that agreement has waned considerably,” she said.
“We need you to manage your own business, inside your business, so we can handle the streets,” Johnston told business owners and managers.
Commissioners also gave Veliz permission to spend whatever money necessary to hire additional code enforcement officers, including using private security firms.
“You’ve opened up the checkbook,” Veliz told commissioners. “We’ll do what we need to do.”
In other action at Tuesday’s commission meeting, four resolutions that would have created a new historic and commercial district in Bahama Village were postponed. Commissioners had been waiting for feedback from the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee. However, commissioners moved to postpone the second and final vote to create the new district until their Dec. 2 meeting to allow time to write a new amendment that would give them the option to increase the number of new rental apartments set aside specifically for income-restricted affordable housing.