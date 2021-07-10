The Key West City Commission and mayor will have much to debate and discuss when they meet Monday, July 12, to address the state legislation that overturned voter-approved city charter amendments limiting the size and the number of cruise ships.
State legislators added language to a state transportation bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed, prohibiting local ballot initiatives or referendums from restricting such “commerce based on vessel type, size, number, or capacity,” and “embarkation, or disembarkation of passengers or crew or their entry into this state or any local jurisdiction.”
Ralf Brookes, an attorney for the group that proposed the city referendums, said the Key West City Commission could pass an ordinance placing the same restrictions on cruise ships coming to Key West and not violate the law the state Legislature passed and the governor signed last month.
“Citizens can’t, by referendum, adopt rules regulating ports, but ports still can be regulated by their governing bodies,” said Brookes, an attorney for Safer Cleaner Ships. “A referendum is prohibited, but a city council is permitted to make regulations. ... There still is home rule. The ball is back in the court of the city council.”
Residents have begun to call on the City Commission to pass an ordinance that replicates the referendum, and Safer Cleaner Ships plans to have a large contingent of referendum supporters at Monday’s meeting to urge the commission to pass an ordinance, group Treasurer Arlo Haskell said.
The commissioners would not say what they planned to do, but want to wait to hear from City Attorney Shawn Smith and find out what their legal options are, they told The Key West Citizen before the meeting.
The city has more control to implement the referendum restrictions the cruise dock at Mallory Square because it owns that dock, and it could do the same at Outer Mole Pier because the city leases that space from the U.S. Navy. However, the city has no control over Pier B, which is owned by the Walsh family, who recently gave Gov. DeSantis’ re-election PAC nearly $1 million in donations.
“I have heard the voice of the people and support the voice of the people,” said City Commissioner Jimmy Weekly, who called the vote overwhelming.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman called the cruise ship matter a water quality issue, and he would like to see the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Water Quality Protection Committee research the issue to determine the impacts.
“We need to understand the science and establish a baseline for the data,” Kaufman said.
The city could look at raising disembarkation fees, which would “create the same of similar effect as the referendum,” Kaufman said.
The City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. People can attend the meeting or participate remotely via Zoom. People can also send in comments prior to the meeting via the city’s eComment program. Information on participating and eComment can be found on the city’s website https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/.