Key West City Commissioners will dive into a packed, 30-item meeting agenda tonight, May 4.
The agenda is slated to cover big items like recommending changing South Roosevelt Boulevard to one lane each way with a center turning lane; an overview of the fiscal year 2021-22 city budget, where budget workshops are starting this week; and a resolution instructing the city manager to work with members of the Frederick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project to find an appropriate space in Bahama Village for a museum dedicated to honoring former teachers from The Douglass High School. Those teachers educated generations of Black students from 1871 to 1965, when the schools in Key West and Monroe County were finally desegregated.
Other agenda items include whether or not to accept a state grant of almost $522,000 to continue repairs and improvements to the Mallory Square T-Pier, which is used for cruise ship dockings. While the city would have to contribute a $174,000 match to the grant, city officials have been wondering whether to continue improvements to the pier in light of residents’ recent efforts to limit cruise ship size and passenger and crew disembarkations. The T-Pier improvements would allow larger ships to dock in front of the city-owned Mallory Square.
“I’m sure we’ll have a lively conversation on that based on the cruise ship referendum,” Mayor Teri Johnston said on U.S. 1 Radio Monday morning.
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover is sponsoring the resolution to ask the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which is slated to fund a repair project on South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to the east end of Smathers Beach, to change the design of the project to make the oceanside roadway one way in each direction with a middle lane for turns. That would free up enough space on the four-land boulevard to include bike lanes on each side.
The resolution would rescind a previous roadway design resolution to FDPT that asked for continuation of the four-lane road. The new resolution acknowledges that FDOT is fully funding the project and may decide to continue with the four-lane design.
“We’re spending millions and millions of dollars on, really, an antiquated road. We need to get bicycle lanes on there,” Mayor Johnston said.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation from the U.S. Army Core of Engineers on results to date from a three-year, $3 million federal study assessing flood risks from storms and sea level rise. The study, which looks at the Florida Keys, puts a price tag on estimates to help reduce damage from flooding, which include coastline stabilization through revetments, elevating homes and floodproofing designated commercial buildings.
In Key West, the Army Core of Engineers report says 2,028 homes need to be elevated, 382 commercial buildings need to be floodproofed – which includes installing metal floodgates in doorways – and 12 areas are designated as “critical infrastructure” requiring floodproofing. Critical infrastructures are identified as public safety buildings, roads and utility groundwork.
The estimated price tag for the recommended flood measures in the Keys is $2.7 billion dollars. Key West’s share of that would be approximately $1.1 billion, of which the federal government would pay 65%, leaving city officials to find approximately $404 million to pay the municipal share of the project.
The commission will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, in Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. Interested people can also watch the meeting virtually on Comcast channel 77 and AT&T channel 99. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or on Zoom by telephoning 1-646-558-8656.