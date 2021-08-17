The Key West City Commission will vote tonight on allowing Waste Management to increase residential and commercial trash rates as well as on an agreement with the Monroe County Commission and the Key West Housing Authority on subsidizing the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens.
Also on Tuesday, the commission will receive a presentation from a local theater owner and concert promoter about redeveloping and using the old diesel plant at the Truman Waterfront. The commission will again discuss cruise ships.
The commission meets at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday) at City Hall, 1300 White St. Information on attending and participating in the meeting can be found on the city’s webpage at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/.
Waste management
Waste Management is asking the Key West City Commission to increase the monthly residential rate from $14.31 to $16.01, according to Greg Sullivan, who oversees the Florida Keys operations for Waste Management.
The total increase of $1.70 through the eight years of extensions left in contract renewals would cost the city residential rate payers $3.2 million, according to city staff’s analysis of the increase.
The company is requesting a 5% service fee increase that would cost a medium restaurant $28.41 per month or $340.92 a year for garbage collection and a school $188 per month or $2,256 a year. This example is from an actual account, according to the city.
The company is asking to add a recycling processing fee equal to $5.50 per cubic yard, which would increase recycling costs by $305.14 per month or $3,661.68 a year for a medium-size restaurant and $662.19 per month or $7,946.28 a year for a school, according to the city.
Mayor Teri Johnston and city staff said the requested commercial recycling fee would “disincentivize” most commercial recycling accounts, as the savings over trash would be so diminished the effort would not be worth it.
City staff, Johnston and several city commissioners are opposed to Waste Management’s request.
Senior living facility
Housing Authority Director Randy Sterling, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin hashed out a tentative agreement last month to keep open the financially struggling senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West.
The agreement calls for the county to kick in up to $600,000 a year for the next three years. The city will put in $400,000 the first year, $300,000 the second year and $200,000 the third year. The Housing Authority will give $200,000 a year for the next three years, according to city and county officials.
The facility would continue to be owned by the Housing Authority and a professional management company would operate the facility, according to county and city officials.
The county will also move the nine current residents from the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center to the Poinciana Gardens facility and eventually close Bayshore, which the county spends more than $1 million a year subsidizing. The goal would be to move over as many Bayshore Manor staff as possible to the Poinciana Gardens facility.
The Housing Authority was scheduled to vote on the agreement Monday night but had not yet voted on it as of press time. The Monroe County Commission will vote on the agreement Wednesday.
Diesel plant
Rams Head Key West, which books the concerts at the city owned Truman Waterfront amphitheater, is requesting to redevelop and use the old diesel plant on the Truman Waterfront for a restaurant and microbrewery and to host concerts and other events.
Rams Head proposes to transform the diesel plant into a multi-cultural facility that will include a restaurant, microbrewery, multi-use flex space, coffee shop, walking museum, outdoor courtyard and playground.
The property would offer craft beer brewing, local American fare, educational exhibits and a 400-person flex space for special events and gatherings, according to Rams Head’s proposal. The company plans to focus on providing culinary and brewmaster programs to enhance local educational resources.
“Our depth of experience, qualifications, performance, local relationships and commitment to the Key West community gives us the confidence that we could transform the space into a highly sought after destination for both the local community and visiting public, while preserving its historical significance,” Rams Head General Manager Bill Muehlhauser wrote to the city. “Our goal in the redevelopment of this property is to create a multi-cultural facility that engages the community and promotes tourism, continuing on the vision of the Key West Art & Historical Society. Our past experience, resources and financial stability allow us the vision in seeing the greater benefit this can provide for Key West.”
Cruise ships
The commission will again discuss implementing restrictions on the number cruise ships and their passengers. The commission has directed staff to prepare a local ordinance that reflects the will of the voters, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of limiting the number of ships and passengers.
City attorneys are still researching and crafting the ordinance. The commission plans to discuss the issue at each meeting until an ordinance is crafted.