With large numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases continuing to be reported in Monroe County, the Key West City Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 1, will again discuss how to handle several large events scheduled for later this year.
On Aug. 25, city officials held a virtual meeting with the organizers of Fantasy Fest, the Zombie Bike Ride and Key West BrewFest to talk about how those annual events will be handled in the wake of the pandemic.
BrewFest will be held the first week in September. The event’s most heavily-attended function, the tasting, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The tasting and the check-in for the event will be held outside, said Brad Lutz, an organizer of the event. There will be hand-sanitizing stations and gloves will be worn be volunteers. Ticket sales are down and there are fewer numbers of vendors, which means fewer people at the event, Lutz said.
The organizers of the Zombie Bike Ride have not made a decision yet whether the event will happen this year or not, organizer Evan Haskell said. The Zombie Ride, which has had as many as 10,000 riders, occurs on the Sunday before the Fantasy Fest Parade, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 30.
In addition to COVID-19, Zombie Ride organizers are concerned about road construction projects on the route.
“We are evaluating the status of the Bertha construction project and monitoring the conditions at our local hospital,” Haskell said. “A decision has not been reached at this time.”
The organizers of Fantasy Fest are planning to move forward with 10 days worth of events in late October, event organizer Nadine Grossman Orr said. Organizers are working with and staying in close contact with city officials and are using social media to spread the message about COVID-19 precautions, Grossman Orr said.
Fantasy Fest organizers are recommending people be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test before coming to any of the Fantasy Fest events, Grossman Orr said. Some party organizers have begun to discuss requiring recent COVID-19 tests or requiring vaccinations, Grossman Orr said.
There are outside events in which people can social distance such as Masquerade March, the parade and the Zombie Bike Ride, Grossman Orr said.
On Wednesday, the City Commission will discuss events and what types of requirements will have to be put in place, such as proof of vaccinations and results of recent COVID-19 tests, KW Mayor Teri Johnston said.
“We have a responsibility to protect our community,” Johnston said. “We are going to really depend on our local businesses to protect their patrons and their workers.”
In the past week, 386 Monroe County residents tested positive, which is an average of 55 cases per day, according to the Florida Department of Health. The positivity rate is 15.8%.
Also in the past week, 717 people were vaccinated that week. The cumulative percent of Monroe County residents age 12 and older who are vaccinated is at 76%, according to the local health department.
Lower Keys Medical Center is caring for 30 patients who are COVID-19 positive. Seven are in the intensive care unit and five are receiving ventilator care, according to the hospital. In the past week, Lower Keys Medical Center moved from a green status to yellow.
“Yellow is an indicator that we require some additional resources, in this case, additional staffing, which we are in the process of obtaining,” hospital CEO David Clay said. “We occasionally bring in temporary staff to supplement our teams when the hospital is busier than usual, such as in season.”
The commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. People can also participate virtually via Zoom by calling 312-626-6799, with the meeting ID 848 6229 9565 and passcode 826705, or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/84862299565 with the passcode 826705.