The City of Key West is holding the second of several public workshops, on Thursday, focused on addressing short-term rentals and the constant drain on the existing inventory of affordable workforce housing.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at City Hall 1300 White Street.
After what became a some-times contentious workshop in September, commissioners listened to public input and specifically scheduled tomorrow’s meeting for after-work hours so more people could attend and provide feedback.
“We want to hear people’s ideas, and it is important that we give them a chance to speak out and offer feedback on something so critical to our community,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.
This second workshop is aimed at giving citizens who might not have attended the first workshop a chance to weigh in on this important issue, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. The goal of the City Commission is to address the impacts stemming from short term rental activity in Key West.
Specifically, the workshop is intended to explore key issues that municipalities need to manage that are a result of short -term rentals. These issues include transient rentals impact on housing availability and affordability, neighborhood impacts, impact on tourism and economic development, taxation and fees and other related solutions to help address the housing crisis, Crean said.
The meeting comes on the heels of the termination of Affordable Housing Director Demetria Simpson, after less than four months on the job.
The critical goal of the workshop is to allow citizens unable to attend the first workshop to offer their feedback and ideas on short-term rentals.
Key West deals with similar issues to other resort towns such as Jackson Hole, Hilton Head, and San Diego. All are losing long-term inventory for families and workers to buyers and sellers looking to capitalize on the lucrative Airbnb and VRBO markets. Many have said they believe such transient rentals have little place in residential communities because of impacts on housing availability and affordability, tourism and economic development, taxation and fees.
Key West City Commissioner and affordable housing advocate Sam Kaufman looks forward to hearing what even more community members say on the subject, he said.
“At the last meeting, we had plenty of great suggestions that I think we need to look at and consider for the benefit of the community,” said Kaufman.
Although the focus has been on moving short-term rentals out of the New Town area, traditionally a local and family-oriented neighborhood, some short-term rentals aren’t totally off the table in that area, Kaufman said.
“I think some of the things we need to look at are exemptions for full-time residents with homestead properties,” Kaufman said. “Those that might want to rent their homes short-term to visit family in other parts of the country while still keeping up with mortgages, utilities, and insurance,” Kaufman said.
Another possible exemption? For traveling nurses and first responders.
“We need to consider what is best for the community, and folks like traveling nurses are critical throughout our country, not just Key West,” said Kaufman. “Plus, the chances of them turning a short-term rental into a party house in a residential neighborhood are slim, as they will be working.”
Another idea Kaufman would like to explore is turning vacant properties like K-Mart and Searstown plazas into taller multi-use developments. These could include affordable housing going up several stories with commercial businesses in the base, similar to those seen in Orlando, Atlanta, and others.
“It is something we should look at, and hopefully, once we have a new Affordable Housing Director in place, they can start exploring those types of innovative ideas.