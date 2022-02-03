Key West City Commissioners expressed urgency in passing an ordinance on the cruise ship issue Tuesday, but also wanted to allow ample time for residents and themselves to review the bill before a special meeting is held to discuss the issue.
The ordinance is still being drafted, according to City Attorney Shawn Smith, who added it should be ready before a regularly scheduled commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, which has a light agenda.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said given a number of bills moving in Tallahassee that will put restrictions on how much Florida cities can regulate business, she would like to see the ordinance finished sooner, and to hold a special meeting before the commission’s next meeting.
“I think most people are very concerned about Tallahassee and the direction Tallahassee is moving and would like to have something in place and know that we’ve got an ordinance as soon as we can,” she said.
Key West voters passed a referendum in 2020 that put restrictions on how many passengers can disembark from a cruise ship in the city in a day and the size of cruise ships that can dock in city piers, but lawmakers in Tallahassee later passed a law that overruled the voters. It’s the latest chapter in a series of disputes Florida municipalities have had with the state Capitol over home rule.
The preemption does not apply to city ordinances, which is why the city is looking to quickly pass regulations.
City attorney Smith said he does not believe the ordinance that is being drafted will be legally challenged, since it is modeled after other city ordinances that have passed around the state.
“I think that there’s a balancing act here, we want to give as much notice to the public as we can because with two or three days notice, we want to give people a chance to read it, understand it, there are working people who may not be able to get to it on the day it’s published,” said Commissioner Sam Kaufman. “We all want this done yesterday, we all as a commission wanted this ordinance to be adopted in the year 2021 and now we’re in the year 2022 so I get it, but I’m just concerned that we’re gonna have some people that are gonna miss it.”
Commissioner Clayton Lopez said he also understands “the need for expediency” on the ordinance, but also thought giving at least seven days notice on the special meeting when the ordinance is published would be valuable.
The commission settled on waiting until the ordinance is drafted before deciding when to hold a special meeting.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley asked Smith to give a summary of two bills that are moving through the state Legislature. One would require cities to conduct an impact study to any ordinances that would affect businesses and another would allow for businesses to file suit against cities if ordinances cut profits by more than 15%.
“It will not affect, retroactively, anything you do up until the time it becomes effective,” Smith said.
Commissioner Greg Davila said that given that, now may be the time to move ahead with ordinances that could impact business.
“This is such an over-reaching bill, if there’s any suggestions to change a street to one way, we do that now because that’s certainly going to impact businesses on that street, as soon as we change the street in a different direction,” Davila said. “So any little thing that is gonna come back to bite us here.”
Later, city port and marina services director Doug Bradshaw told the commission that a bill had been approved in Tallahassee that would add another 250 moorings within one mile of Key West Bight. Two bills in the Legislature would reduce that number to 100.
“The question has always been how many true live-aboards do we have living out there,” Bradshaw said.
It’s been a difficult number to ascertain, he said. The county had previously taken a count of Bight live-aboards, but Bradshaw said they attempted to count the number of live-aboards by measuring use of the city’s dinghy dock. Most of the people who use the dock live off Wisteria Island, Christmas Tree Island or Fleming Key.
The county only measured by pump-outs, and had the number at 95. Bradshaw said his staff at first measured by paid customers using the dinghy dock, which put the count at 120, which he said seemed low.
“With the dockmasters that are there every day, they knew that number was low,” he said.
They estimated an additional 65 boats not using the dinghy dock, putting the total around 190. Bradshaw said the live-aboards were also asked if they worked in Key West as a part of the impromptu census.
In January, he estimated there were about 225 live-aboards in the Bight, but the number can fluctuate seasonally. One-hundred seventy-eight said they were part of the workforce in Key West. Bradshaw said he thought 100 new mooring balls was a good place to start, see if they fill up and go from there.
Kaufman said he didn’t believe 100 mooring balls would not be enough for every live-aboard and tourist who wants one to have one. Bradshaw responded that given that not every live-aboard will want to use a mooring ball because of the cost, it was hard to say whether it would be enough.
“I think 100 is probably low, and 200 is a little much, so I can’t answer that until we actually put them out there and see who truly wants to go to a mooring,” Bradshaw said.