Repeated criticism of the lack of transparency at the Key West Housing Authority has led to several changes recently.
KWHA Public Information Officer Peter Batty Sr. announced the changes to Key West City Commissioners at their June 2 meeting. He said housing authority board meetings will now be available via Zoom, as well as in person, and meeting agendas will be available online on the KWHA web site prior to the meeting. Previously, the agendas were not easily accessible and people wishing to speak at the board meeting had to wait in a lobby area until they were called into the board room and allowed to speak on the agenda.
KWHA staff have also submitted the public housing agency’s annual reports to Key West City Clerk Cheri Smith, where they will now be available to the public. And a resident advisory board required by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development was recently appointed.
Batty specifically singled out Commissioner Sam Kaufman for his persistent efforts this year to make the affordable housing agency board of directors more transparent and accessible to housing authority residents and the public.
“Your pointed and thorny questions have led to many changes. So, I’d like to thank you personally for that,” he told Kaufman at the June 2 commission meeting.
Asked for comment, Kaufman on Wednesday called the changes “great,” but added they were “long past due.” He promised to keep the pressure on the housing authority board to continue to make it easier for tenants and the public to see the business items the board is considering.
“The housing authority has a lot of work to do. The spotlight is on them and will continue to be on them,” he told The Key West Citizen.
The KWHA is a local agency that builds, operates and maintains affordable housing complexes in both Key West and Monroe County. Funded through HUD and state grants as well as rental income, the agency manages 1,771 affordable rental units, including 1,067 in Key West and approximately 250 in Monroe County. It also administers the local Section 8 housing voucher program, where low-income families receive rental assistance in the private rental market.
Several of the KWHA properties, including the J.Y. Porter Place apartments in Key West, have been the focus of resident complaints recently over the physical state of the apartments and exteriors of some buildings. And the disrepair may be extending to other properties, Kaufman said.
“I’ve recently heard complaints about Roosevelt Gardens [Apartments], which I never heard before,” he said, adding, “Why did the housing authority allow their properties to get to this very poor state whereby the condition is so concerning to residents and our community? It appears there has been some poor management.”
Batty said KWHA staff is currently about halfway through a physical needs assessment of all of its managed properties, many of which are 50 years or more old. There have been initial discussion of completely rebuilding some older properties, but no decisions have been made and funding for such an extensive project would take a long time to attain. Batty said the KWHA recently hired Orlando Cabrera, former CEO and executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and former HUD Assistant Secretary, to identify potential state and federal grants for any renovations or rebuilding that may come out of the physical needs assessment.
Batty emphasized that even if an apartment building or complex is completely rebuilt, all tenants would be temporarily displaced; moved into other housing and moved back in when the project is completed.
“Our physical needs assessment evaluates each property. But in addition to that, it means we go into each individual unit,” he told commissioners, adding that any potential reconfiguration, rebuilding and/or repair is far in the future.
The KWHA also just announced the reestablishment of a resident advisory board (RAB), required by HUD but which had lapsed, Batty said, because “nobody wanted to attend.” The three-member RAB will meet with KWHA staff, possibly every other month, to discuss the agency’s annual plan, which includes the KWHA budget, operations and proposed maintenance.
The three new members, each serving a four-year term, are Jason Wallace, who lives in J.Y. Porter Place; Rebekeh Mitchell, a resident of the George Allen apartment complex; and Robert Dunn, a resident of the Henry V. Haskins Senior Citizens Plaza apartments.
“Their first meeting will be in early August. From that meeting we will figure out the frequency of the meetings,” Batty said.