A recent purchase of environmentally sensitive land by the Monroe County Land Authority has helped protect one of the Florida Keys smallest, and slowest, endangered species.

Late last year, the Monroe County Land Authority purchased almost an acre of coveted hardwood hammock habitat in front of the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo. Upon inspection of the site, Assistant Land Steward Jim Duquesnel discovered just how special this particular piece is when he found nearly two dozen live Florida Banded tree snails, according to County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

