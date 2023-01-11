A recent purchase of environmentally sensitive land by the Monroe County Land Authority has helped protect one of the Florida Keys smallest, and slowest, endangered species.
Late last year, the Monroe County Land Authority purchased almost an acre of coveted hardwood hammock habitat in front of the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo. Upon inspection of the site, Assistant Land Steward Jim Duquesnel discovered just how special this particular piece is when he found nearly two dozen live Florida Banded tree snails, according to County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Monroe County Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein, who had encouraged the original acquisition, acknowledged the importance of such land authority purchases.
“The Land Authority acquiring this property shows the importance of this program,” said Merrill Raschein. “Not only did we protect this area in perpetuity, but we also found it is a habitat for native local snails.”
This snail species has been under attack since the introduction of the New Guinea flatworm, an invasive predator of snails, in the mid-2010s. As a result, the snail is currently part of the state of Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.
Raschein asked Land Authority staff to work on the purchase at the request of the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Association. The association conducted many cleanups of this parcel in the past and believed Land Authority ownership would help manage the site and ensure the long-term protection of this vital habitat, according to Livengood.
“The Land Authority Advisory Committee ranks priority parcels for purchase, and this property ended up being one that ranked well enough to acquire given its environmental importance,” said Linda Grist Cunningham, chair of the committee.
The Florida tree snail can reach a length of 2 to 3 inches, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. This species is multicolored, with colors ranging from white to almost black. The shell is wrapped in spirals of emerald green, chestnut, orange, yellow, or pink. All together, there have been more than 50 color varieties named.
The diet of the Florida tree snail primarily consists of lichens, fungi, and algae scraped from smooth-barked trees, according to the FWC. Florida tree snails are hermaphrodites — they have both male and female sex organs. Sexual maturity is generally reached at 2-3 years of age. Mating occurs during late summer rains. They lay pea-sized eggs in nests placed at the base of trees. The eggs lie in the nest until the next rainy season, when the young hatch and crawl up the tree. Young tree snails are known as buttons, according to the FWC.
The Florida tree snail inhabits tropical hardwood hammocks in extreme southern mainland Florida, and in the Florida Keys. Outside of Florida, the species is found in Cuba, including both the main island and the Isle of Youth, according to the FWC.
The main threat to the Florida tree snail is the loss of habitat. Its habitat selection is extremely specific, as the species prefers smooth, barked trees in tropical hardwood hammocks. This species’ specific habitat need puts it at risk because of the limited amount of available tropical hardwood hammock habitat. Florida tree snails also face the threat of fire ants, which have been known to kill tree snails during their times of hibernation. Tree snails in the Lower Keys face the danger of hurricane storm surge and sea level rise, according to the FWC.