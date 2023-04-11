An Islamorada Village Council special call meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, is to consider several ordinances that are to govern farmers markets, outdoor space for seating and storage, mobile food vendors, transfer of development rights, and village boards and committees.

Islamorada seal

Some were originally advertised to be considered Jan. 19 but had not come before the Local Planning Agency for review and recommendation as required by village code.

jzimakeys@aol.com