The Tallahassee-based Radey Law Firm has withdrawn its proposed retainer agreement with the City of Key West to research the legal implications of implementing city ordinances limiting the size of cruise ships and the number of disembarkments.
According to an email from the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, the law firm made the move following questions raised about potential conflicts of interest.
“We thank Radey for their professional and ethical response to the questions that were raised about potential conflicts of interest,” organizers of Safer, Cleaner Ships stated in the email. “Radey is by all accounts a capable and well-regarded firm, and their decision has protected city commissioners and city staff from a wholly avoidable distraction.”
The group recently sent the city a letter outlining its concerns and included 15 questions the city sent to Radey to help determine if there was a conflict of interest.
“As you should be aware, the Pilots strongly oppose any limits on cruise ship operations in Key West and have worked against the City’s stated interests in this regard,” the letter stated. “The Key West Bar Pilots sued the City of Key West in federal court last summer in an attempt to block the cruise ship referendums from appearing on the ballot.”
The Key West City Commission had scheduled a vote on the contract with Radey at its next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
In November 2020, city voters overwhelmingly passed a charter amending calling for the cruise ship restrictions, but the governor and state legislators passed a bill preempting voter initiatives that implement restrictions on cruise ships.
The city has been looking at making the amendments ordinances and City Attorney Shawn Smith was tasked with contracting with a law firm to obtain a better understanding of what the city legally can do.
Wednesday’s City Commission will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. The meeting will be livestreamed on Zoom at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/84862299565, passcode 826705, or by telephone at 312-626-6799, meeting ID 848 6229 9565, passcode 826705.