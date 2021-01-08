Leaders from Monroe County government, Keys municipalities, the school district, utilities and non-profit organizations communicated their legislative priorities for the year to State Rep. Jim Mooney and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez at a Jan. 6 online meeting.
Florida Keys priorities expressed to newly-elected state officials for the 2021 session included appropriations of $20 million for water quality, $5 million for land acquisition, $750,000 for the vessel pump-out program, and support for wind insurance rate protection, vacation rental carve-outs and affordable housing. The Board of County Commissioners, at its Jan. 20 meeting, will further discuss county priorities at the federal and state level, said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
Gastesi said identifying a stable funding source for water quality needs is a priority. The state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund, supported by “doc-stamp” fees at real estate closings, is a stable source, he said. “Florida real estate is doing well, and this source generates $650 million to $1.2 billion a year.” Three water quality programs already are funded by this pot of money, and he believes Florida Keys water quality is “sexier” and thus would be approved, potentially ahead of other communities’ needs such as Apopka, he said.
The county also will continue to advocate for the creation of a 50/50 rule for joint shared financial responsibility in property-takings cases related to limited development permits, according to a press release.
The county plans to seek a one-cent sales tax for infrastructure related to sea level rise, as well. County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson said in order for local voters to voice their opinion on the proposed tax via a referendum on a ballot in 2022, the state Legislature has to approve the concept first. The additional tax is borne by Keys visitors at a 60-65% rate of the total collected, Gastesi said.
Other discussions focused on attacks on home rule on vacation rental regulations and politicians possibly seeking elimination of the Florida Keys’ 10% rate cap for Citizens’ wind insurance coverage as passed via ordinance in the 1990s. “If we try and change these [carve-outs], we risk losing the protection,” Tennyson said.
Saying it is a safety and expense issue, funding for derelict vessels and vessel pump-out services is a goal, Tennyson continued. “We work with Florida Fish and Wildlife [Conservation] Commission to reduce the number of derelict vessels and … rely on state appropriations each year.”
Several municipality leaders publicly echoed the county’s goals, such as Attorney Roget Bryan of Islamorada, who said the village has canal and stormwater issues it hopes to solve. Key West City Manager Greg Veliz said at its commission meeting the previous evening, commissioners heard from a Florida Department of Transportation employee that its upcoming Whitehead Street project has no allocation for stormwater improvements. Given that Key West regularly experiences flooding in that area from storms, “We’re going to have a problem,” he said. He sought funding of the Florida Keys Water Quality Improvements Program via the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual work plans in an amount “at least as much as we’ve gotten in the past.”
Veliz added that home rule issues are “monumental,” especially as it relates to the city’s vacation rentals. “We’ve become a three-day weekend economy,” he said. He’d like to see the Keys protection related to the rentals remain and said home rule also protects the city’s self-determination rights when it comes to cruise ship activities.
Marathon City Manager George Garrett said he wanted to emphasize working collaboratively with everyone on the video link, and that the city supports the one-cent tax referendum.
“The assault on vacation rentals” is of particular concern, he said. “We all represent ourselves well; we manage [our rentals] well.”
Key Colony Beach Commissioner John DeNeale said since the city is still operating out of trailers due to 2017’s Hurricane Irma, his city wants to remain a state Area of Critical Concern and seeks support for appropriations.
Theresa Axford, Monroe County School District superintendent, requested state leaders advocate for mental health needs saying it is underfunded. “We’re understaffed for guidance counselors and social workers in our schools. … In Key West High School, there are 800 students per the four guidance counselors,” adding the goal is to curtail issues before they become larger issues. The need for social workers in every school is heightened by the pandemic, she said. “We’ve identified 1,008 students with food insecurity.”
School Board member Sue Woltanski thanked Mooney for requesting appointment to state education subcommittees this legislative year. “We haven’t had that representation for a while.” She pointed out funding discrepancies such as the county school bus service, which is funded at 30% by the state, with the district having to pick up the slack. With the pandemic, the district is operating twice as many buses to practice social distancing, which makes the funding situation worse.
Woltanski also said mental illness funding is necessary, and students’ standardized testing in the spring is a concern when “COVID has hit communities in unequal and unprecedented ways.”
Support for Everglades improvements and drinking water wellfield concerns also were heard.
Mooney, the meeting host, summed up the 90-minute meeting with, “We have our hands full and we hope to do our best for everybody.”