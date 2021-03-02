Florida lawmakers gavel into session Tuesday amid a pandemic that will play a starring role on their agenda and influence how they conduct business over the next two months.
The state Legislature will have to grapple with a health threat that has loomed large on public life and the state’s economy, as lawmakers deal with reduced government revenues as they draft a state budget.
The coronavirus is already influencing how lawmakers are conducting business. Social distancing rules will remain in place at the Capitol to keep the coronavirus from infiltrating the hallways of power — even though a fourth of the state Senate, perhaps more, has been infected by the disease, including the chamber’s president and its top Democrat.
Lawmakers and staffers — and anyone regularly given entry into the Capitol — must undergo weekly testing for the virus. Temperature checks will also be conducted. Page 3A