The saying “the little engine that could” is somewhat cliché and perhaps overused, but in terms of what the city of Layton has accomplished over the past six decades years, it suits this tiny town.
Layton officially celebrated its 60th anniversary in March. There was no pomp and circumstance or parades. Just another year’s continuation of a long-standing legacy.
The rich history and strong vision that have propelled Layton into a model for consistency and smart direction started when Del Layton, seeking that simpler kind of life even back in the mid-1940s, bought property in the Long Key area, clearing 40 acres between mile markers 68.2 and 68.8. By 1947, nine cabins had been erected, paving the way for what would eventually become Lime Tree Bay Resort.
By 1951, Layton was selling lots in “Long Key Estates” for $1,900 each, and by 1955, he had sold more than 50 of them. Over the years, a gas station, a grocery and bait and tackle store, plus a laundromat had been constructed. But it was in 1963 that the 25 residents at the time unanimously voted to incorporate as a city, installing Del Layton as its first mayor. He served as such for 23 years.
Current Mayor Bruce Halle along with assistant Mimi Young are Layton “historians” in their own right, easily detailing much of what led to the city’s establishment. That historical perspective is embraced by many long-standing residents, including Linda Lang, Del Layton’s granddaughter, who still lives in the city today.
One of the city’s most important enactments, establishing a three-month minimum vacation rental policy back in 1984, remains in place today.
“Layton had the foresight to keep this a community,” Halle said.
Today there are 210 residents, 50% of which are full time, 25% snowbirds and 25% weekenders from the Palm Beach, Broward and the Miami-Dade County areas who own property in Layton. The demographics are what you’d expect; many residents and snowbirds are seniors, while the weekenders are generally business professionals with families who skew somewhat younger.
Halle said Layton has building regulations that support the community vision, including higher flood standards than the rest of Monroe County, no three-story homes and a 30-foot height limit. All those requirements ensure the desired community feel is maintained. In addition, every home in Layton is an average 5,000-square-foot lot positioned on a canal.
Halle said most homeowners enjoy those standards, but frustration can surface periodically. But “the rules are there for a reason,” he added.
Layton also maintains a Class 5 rating in the FEMA Community Rating System (CRS), a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). This results in an annual 25% discount for residents on their flood insurance.
Del Layton’s “thumbprint” is still evident. In 1972, Layton persuaded Goshen College to move its marine biology program to Layton. In fact, in the 1970s, the SeaWorld Shark Institute was stationed at what is today Keys Marine Laboratory, which continues to conduct marine and environmental research.
Residents are proud of Layton’s unanimity and cohesive culture. They “buy in” to the preservation of their community life. In 2002, the U.S. Border Patrol wanted to purchase land next to the fire station to build a headquarters for their Middle Keys Command Center. City residents banded together and fought that plan all the way to Washington, D.C., and won.
Layton was ahead of the curve with the installation of a citywide sewer system, long before the Monroe County completion mandate by 2010. Layton partnered with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, secured federal funds and became one of the first municipalities to complete their system. And while city size certainly contributed to that speedy completion, the proactivity of so many drove the process.
Halle boasts the city is “debt-free” and sits at about 75% in reserves, while only collecting slightly more than $200,000 in annual property taxes. Halle and the city’s five-member council are all volunteers. They outsource police, fire and sewer services to county resources and have partnered with their “sister small city” of Key Colony Beach on a resiliency study. The city has only three paid employees.
Limited resources naturally force Halle and Young to expand their responsibilities out of necessity. Halle acts as the city’s emergency operations manager and Young’s duties include city clerk, assistant to the building official, public information officer and assistant to the emergency manager.
Halle emphasized that “if you’re going to live here, be involved,” which many in the community embrace. He added that residents are aware about sustainability, sea-level rise and climate change and support Layton’s partnership with the county on a Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) study to identify roads vulnerable to flooding for potential street elevation projects.
Finally, there’s been talk about a new fire station and city hall in a possible public-private partnership, which, if approved, could commence in 2024.
So, even though Layton may be considered a “little engine that could,” it’s truly a “powerful engine that can.” For more than 60 years.