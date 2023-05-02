State legislators have amended two bills that preempt local governments from having a say in preserving historical structures, and the amendments exempt historic towns and areas like Key West and the Tavernier Historic District.

HB 1317 and SB 1346, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs) and House Rep. Spencer Roach (R-North Fort Myers), would take control away from local governments when it comes to deciding whether historic structures can be saved and preserved or torn down within a half-mile of the coast.

tohara@keysnews.com