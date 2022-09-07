Two new Monroe County Public Library kiosks are on their way to the Keys and will be placed at Bernstein Park on Stock Island and Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo.

The library is considering what to name these new kiosks and is seeking the community’s input, according to Monroe County Public Library Community Affairs Manager Nancy Klingener.

library kiosk

The new kiosks can store up to 235 items to check out and up to 600 returned items. The kiosks are water-resistant, so materials will be protected.