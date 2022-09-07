Two new Monroe County Public Library kiosks are on their way to the Keys and will be placed at Bernstein Park on Stock Island and Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo.
The library is considering what to name these new kiosks and is seeking the community’s input, according to Monroe County Public Library Community Affairs Manager Nancy Klingener.
A survey is posted at the library’s website, http://www.keyslibraries.org. It includes suggestions from library staff, as well as the option of suggesting new name ideas.
The new kiosks will allow Monroe County Public Library patrons to check out books and DVDs during all hours the parks are open, including evenings and weekends. The kiosks can store up to 235 items to check out and up to 600 returned items. The kiosks are water-resistant, so materials will be protected.
“We can’t wait to bring the library to people in areas that have traditionally been underserved,” said Monroe County Public Library Director Kimberly Matthews. “These new kiosks, along with the other new technologies like self-checkout and holds lockers, are empowering the Keys community to connect with the Library where they are, on their own schedules.”
Library cards are free of charge to residents of the Florida Keys and to people who pay property taxes or license a business in Monroe County but live elsewhere. Military personnel and family on active duty or retired in Monroe County are also eligible for a free resident card. To get a library card to check out materials, visit any branch in Key West, Big Pine Key, Marathon, Islamorada or Key Largo. Email info@keyslibraries.org for information.
The kiosks are part of a $975,000 grant to the Monroe County Public Library to bring new technologies and library access throughout the Keys. It was the most awarded to any Florida library under the American Rescue Plan and is the largest grant the Monroe County Public Library has ever received.
For information about when the kiosks will be installed and loaded up, watch the library website at http://www.keyslibraries.org, or follow the library on Facebook at Monroe County Public Library – Florida Keys and on Twitter and Instagram, where the address is @keyslibraries.
This 100% federally-funded project was awarded under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s ARPA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.