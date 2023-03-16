A state bill that would repeal parts of a 2021 state legislation that revoked local governments’ ability to license and regulate various trades people is gaining support as the state Legislature meets.

In 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 735, which preempted local governments from issuing occupational licenses, into law. Monroe County officials wrote DeSantis a letter asking him to veto the bill because the county requires local licenses for such work as paving, house painting and tile work. The law does not go into place until July.

Mooney

