The Marathon City Council has a relatively light agenda for its Tuesday, Oct. 12, meeting, coming off its packed September session.
The council is expected to kick off the meeting by proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, to coincide with the national campaign to lessen illicit drug use, those who traffic in them and to further efforts in education and drug demand reduction. The Red Ribbon Campaign was established by Congress in 1988 to encourage a drug-free lifestyle and community involvement in drug prevention. Marathon residents will be asked to join all Americans in wearing a red ribbon to show their support for a drug-free environment that week.
The council will examine four art submissions for the new fitness court at the Marathon Community Park. Grants Coordinator Maria Covelli is seeking this grant, which would enhance and beautify the overall footprint of the projected fitness court and support the works of local artists.
The City Council has been reviewing its responsibility to more frequently review and inspect older buildings following the deadly collapse of the Champlain Tower in Miami in June. Since many municipalities across the state are taking similar action to strengthen their building inspection and certification protocols, there is expected approval of Ordinance 2021-18 to help prevent such a tragedy.
A certification and re-certification process will be discussed by the council, championed by Councilman Dan Zieg, stipulating that buildings or structures in existence for seventeen (17) years or longer, as determined by a Marathon Building Official, will require recertification. A Notice of Required Inspection would be presented to the owner of any building that qualifies, while any building or structure less than 17 years would not be mandated for recertification.
The council is also expected to review various legislative priorities for the 2020-2021 Legislative Session and the 117th Congress. On the state side, City Manager George Garrett and his staff believe the city needs to continue its focus on the state’s vacation rental legislation, private property rights regarding the cost of takings cases and the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which funds water quality improvements (wastewater and stormwater), land acquisition, and nearshore waters improvements, such as canal restoration.
Garrett also feels the city should pay close attention to the priorities being set by Monroe County. In particular, he will urge the council to monitor the Monroe County Commission’s directive of their legislative staff and lobbying team to focus on legislative changes providing authority to assess an additional penny infrastructure sales tax for sea level rise related to road elevation and securing $20 million in Stewardship funding through inclusion in the state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund.
Most of the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget provisions have been finalized, but additional discussion is anticipated. The revenue estimate for the tentative FY 2021-2022 operating budget is $99,471,586, and the tentative millage rate for the city is 2.77 mills, which is $2.77 for each thousand dollars of taxable assessed property value. City Finance Director Jennifer Johnson explained in September the tentative millage rate is greater than the rolled-back rate of 2.4712 mills by 12.9%. She also was confident the millage rate increase will generate about $8.3 million of revenues for the city’s general fund.
Johnson also informed the council in September that the proposed FY22 budget includes appropriations for staff merit raises, employee benefit insurance increases, increased IT subscriptions, security surveillance at various park locations and increased professional services. She advised that overall, the FY22 general fund revenues and expenditures are projected to be approximately $15.1 million for a balanced budget and to end the year with $13.3 million, or 10.53 months in reserves. This is 44 days short of the city’s 12-month reserve target in the general fund, but is greater than reserves on hand prior to Hurricane Irma.
There are two ordinances up for a second hearing, including one that would limit access of mobile food vendors on Sombrero Beach Road, immediately adjacent to Sombrero Beach. There are eight resolutions up for adoption, including potential approval for the purchase of cybersecurity software in the amount of $54,420 annually, while waiving the traditional bidding procedures. This is one component of the city’s ongoing struggles to upgrade and harden its IT system.
There will be a vote to waive fees and allow beer and wine sales at the Celtic Fest, to be held at the Community Park on Jan. 8-9.
Finally, this will be Councilman Mark Senmartin’s final council session before terming out after eight years. There are four candidates for two seats — current Mayor Luis Gonzalez is one of the candidates seeking re-election — and at least one new member of the City Council will take over at the Nov. 9 session after the election results are finalized.