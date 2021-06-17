Without much discussion, the Islamorada Village Council recently, and unanimously, approved a contract with Greg Oravec to be village manager effective July 1.
Councilman David Webb was appointed to work with staff and Oravec to define the terms. He described the two-day process as “cordial and constructive.” “All parties are hopeful for the future,” he said.
Oravec will earn $169,500 annually with a $2,000 per month housing allowance and a $13,500 relocation stipend. He will also be eligible for a yearly cost-of-living adjustment if provided to all staff. Oravec will be evaluated based on his performance in January 2022, then every July thereafter.
Oravec is in the process of moving to Safety Harbor on Lower Matecumbe Key.
In other action during the council’s June meeting, a formal vote to raise commercial trash rates by 7% was tabled again until Oravec takes the administrative helm.
The council voted unanimously to table the decision again as it did at the last meeting.
Also tasked to Oravec is to harmonize or unify the terms and to outline expectations for the village’s Local Planning Agency, Achievable Housing Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Landscape Advisory Committee, Near Shore Water Regulation Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Water Quality Improvement Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Islamorada Youth Council and Historic Preservation Commission.
Before the council awarded a local contracting company with four affordable housing allocations, councilmen looked to clarify affordable deed restrictions and terms.
The approval leaves one affordable housing allocation for the rest of the year.
Councilman Mark Gregg then called for a motion to approve, which passed 4-1 with Councilman Henry Rosenthal dissenting.
The council also unanimously approved conveyance of a single-family home at 87895 Old Highway in exchange for a vacant parcel located between Overseas Highway and the Old Highway, and a single-family home on Flamingo Hammock Drive, behind the Publix, in exchange for a parcel on Hibiscus Street.
Staff recommended that the village, in turn, donate the land to a conservancy group to be a protected in perpetuity.
In other news, the council unanimously approved staff putting out a request for proposals to underwrite and refinance two State Revolving Fund loans in the amount of $67,779,989 and a general government loan in the amount of $6,758,809 since low interest rates are being offered.
The village also approved a contract with Wood Environmental to dredge 300 cubic yards of sediment in four boat slips at the Plantation Yacht Harbor Boat Basin in the amount of $21,171.
A motion to extend a $6,000 per month contract with Attention Media to Sept. 30 to provide social media publicity for council members passed unanimously.