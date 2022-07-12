Local government agencies will start holding public meetings this month to set, or at least discuss, tentative property tax rates and their capital projects and annual operating budgets for the fiscal year 2022-23, which starts Oct. 1.
Setting a tentative property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year and scheduling public budget hearings is a top order of business when the Marathon City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 12.
The fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate for Marathon that would generate the same amount of revenue as the current fiscal year — known as the rolled-back rate — is $236.44 per $100,000 of assessed property value with no homestead exemption. The rolled-back rate accounts for rising overall property values by adjusting downward, according to Marathon officials.
The maximum rate that could be adopted by a majority vote of the council for next fiscal year is $250.93 per $100,000 of value, according to the council budget resolution, according to the city.
A tentative tax rate can be reduced in subsequent budget hearings, but not raised.
Those hearings are scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 at Marathon City Hall, 9805 Overseas Highway.
The council will also consider zoning district density changes for vacation rentals, apiaries and bars and taverns, as well as specific use regulations for small animal shelters or animal day care.
Visit https://www.ci.marathon.fl.us to see the full meeting agenda.
The Islamorada Village Council will consider approving a tentative 17.8% increase in total property tax collections for the next fiscal year, among other budgetary matters, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Founders Park Community Center, according to the village.
Staff is proposing that the council set a property tax rate of $300 in tax revenue for every $100,000 of assessed property value, for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins Oct. 1. The rolled-back rate, which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year due to rising property values, is $254.49 per $100,000 of value, according to Islamorada officials.
The proposed $300 rate would generate a little more than $15.2 million in tax revenue, while the rolled-back rate would net about $12.9 million.
The council can lower the preliminary rate during public budget hearings, but cannot raise it. Staff is proposing that those hearings be set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 16.
The Monroe County Commission will hold its first budget workshop at 10 a.m. July 19 at the Marathon Government Center. As of Monday, the county was still formulating its budget and proposed property tax rate, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. The county is currently not looking at adding any new positions to its roster, County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.
The county is looking at starting several big capital projects such as a new Public Defender’s Office, pickle ball courts in Key Largo and additions to Rowell’s Marina and a replace helicopter for the Trauma Star fleet.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board will hold its first budget and tax rate meeting at 1 p.m. July 19 at its headquarters in Marathon. The district is considering purchasing a new third helicopter for its spraying fleet, board Chair Phil Goodman said. A new helicopter could cost as much as $4 million, Goodman said.
The City of Key West will hold its budget hearings on July 25 and July 27, and July 28 if necessary. The meetings will be at City Hall, 1300 White St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
All of the local governments will finalize their budgets and tax rates in September.
The city is considering adding a few positions, including a special projects person, and has several large capital projects it is considering for the 2022-23 fiscal year, City Manager Patti McLauchlin said. The projects include improvements to Bayview Park and the Frederick Douglass Gym, a new homeless shelter and a new pedestrian bridge for Staples Avenue.
The Monroe County School Board's first budget hearing will be Tuesday, July 19th, at Coral Shores High School and the final tentative budget hearing is July 26th at Key West High School. There will be public hearings on Aug. 9, Aug. 30, and final budget hearing is Sept. 6, according to district spokeswoman Amber Acevedo.