On Tuesday, local Florida Keys government leaders raised their opposition to the governor and state Legislature passing a series of local preemption bills in recent years.
Keys leaders held a virtual meeting with Keys State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, to establish the legislative priorities for the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.
From legislation nullifying the Key West referendum restricting the number and size of cruise ships to a bill prohibiting counties and cities from issuing local business licenses, the state Legislature has implemented a series of local preemption bills that have been major attacks on home rule.
Keys local leaders used the meeting Tuesday to voice to their opposition to state preemption bills.
The leaders on Tuesday also spoke about the need to receive a full funding of the Keys Stewardship Act, Everglades and Florida Bay restoration projects and modifying an anchoring bill that the state Legislature passed last session requiring stored and liveaboard vessels to be moved every 90 days to make sure they don’t become derelict and sink, which has become an expensive problem in Monroe County.
Last session, the state Legislature passed a bill requiring vessels in Keys waters to be moved every 90 days, but require that 300 new moorings be placed around Key West before the rule can be implemented. The county is working to lower the number of required new moorings and apply the new anchoring limits only to stored vessels now and to delay its application to liveaboard vessels, until the new moorings are placed.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston urged some caution with the implementation of the anchoring bill, because the live-aboard vessels off Key West are “affordable workforce housing,” she said.
Monroe County School Board member Sue Woltanski called for more funding more mental health funding for students and youth.
At the end of the meeting, Rodriguez proposed naming a road after the late Monroe County Commissioner and Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster, who died after battling COVID-19 this year.
She called it a proper and fitting and a “nice tribute.”
“I’m all in,” Mooney responded.
Rodriguez called Forster’s Monroe County Commission replacement appointment, former Keys State Rep. Holly Raschein, a “good choice.” Mooney called Raschein the “logical choice.”