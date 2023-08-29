Monroe County leaders are warning of possible flooding associated with king tides and storm surge in advance of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Hurricane Guide 2023

For safety tips, resources and other hurricane-related information, find The Keys Citizen’s 2023 Hurricane Guide at http://www.keysnews.com.

During a Monday morning conference call, the National Weather Service’s Jon Rizzo said tides are expected to be nearly 2 feet over average on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30.

ted.lund@keysnews.com